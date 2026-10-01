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Greek Drivers Cross Borders as Rising Energy Costs Strain Households
(MENAFN) Rising energy expenses are placing greater pressure on Greek households, with energy poverty, poorly insulated buildings and an aging vehicle fleet increasing exposure to higher costs, according to reports.
About one-fifth of households in Greece face energy poverty, roughly twice the European average, making it more difficult for many families to cut consumption.
The share of people unable to keep their homes sufficiently warm reaches 18.1% in 2025, compared with 8.8% across the European Union.
Greece also faces major challenges with the condition of its housing stock. More than half of the country’s homes were constructed before 1980, while about 60% have insufficient insulation. Around three-quarters of buildings are classified within the lower energy-efficiency categories.
Although renovation initiatives have mobilized approximately €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion) over the past 15 years, only 9.5% of residents say their homes underwent an energy upgrade during the previous five years. The corresponding European average stands at 23.9%.
Transport represents about 43% of Greece’s final energy consumption, while passenger vehicles in the country have an average age of 17.8 years, considerably higher than the EU average of 12.7 years.
As fuel costs remain a concern, residents in northern Greece are increasingly crossing into neighboring Bulgaria and North Macedonia to refuel at lower prices, according to reports.
About one-fifth of households in Greece face energy poverty, roughly twice the European average, making it more difficult for many families to cut consumption.
The share of people unable to keep their homes sufficiently warm reaches 18.1% in 2025, compared with 8.8% across the European Union.
Greece also faces major challenges with the condition of its housing stock. More than half of the country’s homes were constructed before 1980, while about 60% have insufficient insulation. Around three-quarters of buildings are classified within the lower energy-efficiency categories.
Although renovation initiatives have mobilized approximately €2.5 billion ($2.8 billion) over the past 15 years, only 9.5% of residents say their homes underwent an energy upgrade during the previous five years. The corresponding European average stands at 23.9%.
Transport represents about 43% of Greece’s final energy consumption, while passenger vehicles in the country have an average age of 17.8 years, considerably higher than the EU average of 12.7 years.
As fuel costs remain a concern, residents in northern Greece are increasingly crossing into neighboring Bulgaria and North Macedonia to refuel at lower prices, according to reports.
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