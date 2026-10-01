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Zelenskyy Meets Frontline Forces, Discusses Air Defense
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits troops on the eastern front and holds talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses after a new wave of Russian strikes, according to reports.
Zelenskyy says he travels to the command post of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade on the Lyman front in Donetsk region, where he presents state awards and reviews the unit’s operations, requirements and current missions.
The president says the brigade, working with other forces from the Third Army Corps under Operation Vivaldi, has helped restore Ukrainian control over more than 125 square kilometers of territory.
In a separate phone conversation, Zelenskyy discusses additional air defense measures with Stubb as Ukraine faces what he describes as “a new escalation of attacks” targeting cities and communities.
At least four people are reported killed in overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv and nearby areas. Three deaths are recorded in the capital, while emergency authorities report that a child is killed in Vyshgorod.
"Almost throughout the entire day, since the night, air raid alerts have continued in Kyiv and other cities and regions, with a constant threat from jet-powered Shaheds. There were also ballistic strikes at night," said Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy says he travels to the command post of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade on the Lyman front in Donetsk region, where he presents state awards and reviews the unit’s operations, requirements and current missions.
The president says the brigade, working with other forces from the Third Army Corps under Operation Vivaldi, has helped restore Ukrainian control over more than 125 square kilometers of territory.
In a separate phone conversation, Zelenskyy discusses additional air defense measures with Stubb as Ukraine faces what he describes as “a new escalation of attacks” targeting cities and communities.
At least four people are reported killed in overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv and nearby areas. Three deaths are recorded in the capital, while emergency authorities report that a child is killed in Vyshgorod.
"Almost throughout the entire day, since the night, air raid alerts have continued in Kyiv and other cities and regions, with a constant threat from jet-powered Shaheds. There were also ballistic strikes at night," said Zelenskyy.
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