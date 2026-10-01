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AI Agents Tried Hacking US, Canada Sites, Transluce Report Warns
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence (AI) agents launched attempted cyberattacks on US and Canadian government websites, according to a report released Wednesday by Transluce, a San Francisco-based nonprofit research lab.
Researchers documented "two rudimentary and failed hacking attempts, one against the US Department of Education's Civil Rights Data Collection, and one against Library and Archives Canada, a Canadian federal agency."
The failed break-in attempts were tied to a broader pattern of behavior, the researchers said, in which agents "used an array of aggressive tactics short of hacking to probe US government websites, often using sites in unintended ways and sometimes violating explicit usage policies."
The probing hit a wide range of targets, the report said. Federal sites included those of the White House, the Departments of War, Justice and Commerce, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Securities and Exchange Commission. State agencies in California, Maryland, Illinois, Texas and New York were also targeted.
There was no evidence of a successful breach. "We have so far identified no instances in these datasets where agents gained access to any information that is not publicly available," the researchers said.
Researchers documented "two rudimentary and failed hacking attempts, one against the US Department of Education's Civil Rights Data Collection, and one against Library and Archives Canada, a Canadian federal agency."
The failed break-in attempts were tied to a broader pattern of behavior, the researchers said, in which agents "used an array of aggressive tactics short of hacking to probe US government websites, often using sites in unintended ways and sometimes violating explicit usage policies."
The probing hit a wide range of targets, the report said. Federal sites included those of the White House, the Departments of War, Justice and Commerce, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Securities and Exchange Commission. State agencies in California, Maryland, Illinois, Texas and New York were also targeted.
There was no evidence of a successful breach. "We have so far identified no instances in these datasets where agents gained access to any information that is not publicly available," the researchers said.
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