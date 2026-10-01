Crude Oil WTI Monthly Forecast : October 2026
The price of WTI Crude Oil went well over $100.00 in September, this occurred when fears that Saudi Arabia was being dragged into the Middle East war were escalating. These concerns regarding the Saudi Kingdom have not evaporated. The shadows hanging over Saudi Arabian production and supply remain a key pricing element in WTI Crude Oil. If Europe and Asia have problems receiving their needed energy deliveries, orders for WTI Crude Oil will remain elevated.
Magic Barometer and Ugly Mirror Via the $100.00 PriceWTI Crude Oil above $100.000 is a dangerous price for not only global governments but day traders as well. The price of the commodity has shown extreme velocity upwards and also been fast when the price is declining. This movement in the ordering for WTI Crude Oil is a direct reflex via sentiment shifts and reactions among large players. The $100.000 price is an ugly sentiment gauge, but a realistic barometer of outlooks.
The U.S White House has had a habit of trying to feed positive outlooks regarding supply and potential outcomes in the Middle East which sometimes cause selloffs to occur in WTI Crude Oil. However, almost as frequently President Trump rattles war threats and causes market nervousness too, which results in buying. While large traders in some degrees have become used to the noise, many were not prepared for the developments between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis which started in September, and this has sustained buying and higher prices in WTI Crude Oil which are still being demonstrated.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewHigh Levels of Tension and Trying to Capture MomentumRetail traders who choose to pursue WTI Crude Oil understand they are wagering. While they are certainly trying to capture momentum, they also know sudden changes in outlooks effect prices quickly.
- WTI Crude Oil during October faces not only what is happening on the ground in the Middle East, but the rhetoric levels from what is going to come out of the White House regarding its diplomatic and military policy. Large players are showing definite cautiousness and tension and until WTI Crude Oil finds itself sustaining lower values, the current price ratios can serve as an immediate path to higher prices but ones that also face resistance challenges too. The 90.000 to 100.000 range in WTI Crude Oil is now the stage that is in force for the time being.
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