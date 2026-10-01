USD/INR: October 2026 Monthly Forecast
There had been summer hints that the USD/INR was trading in a lower realm and that the Indian government may have had some influence on this price via the Reserve Bank of India, but the recent upsurge the past couple of weeks that has become sustained once again displays that market forces remain within a bullish capacity. The higher energy prices seen the past couple of weeks have certainly impacted the USD/INR, along with shifting sentiment globally in nervous financial institutions as cautious sentiment appears to be anticipated.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAn Invisible Hand and Holding Back MomentumDay traders who have the ability to pursue the USD/INR remain under a cloud of doubts regarding their decisions. The broad Forex market continues to see a strong amount of USD centric strength emerge since the increase in the U.S interest rate hike on the 16th of September. Also, the higher energy costs because of the ongoing Middle East conflict is not making things easy on the Indian Rupee. However, while the USD/INR has been within a long-term upwards trend, the past couple of months did present the ability to actually sell the currency pair and take advantage of some downside momentum.Yet, the lows seen in early September were met by a wave of incremental and then fast upwards buying action of the USD/INR. Highs are being challenged now and it seems like only a question of time before the 96.0000 starts to be tested. However, the Reserve Bank of India may be playing a role in trying to keep momentum from getting too fast and day traders need to remain careful about the invisible hand of the RBI Players Have the Ability to Wait for DevelopmentsDue to low volumes in the USD/INR and the hidden influence of the Indian government, retail trading of the currency pair remains a difficult task – and the Indian government wants to keep it this way.
- While the broad Forex market has shown strong USD action, the inability of the USD/INR from a trading perspective to climb over the 96.0000 mark in recent trading is noteworthy. Large players who have the desire to wait on developments and speculate on upwards action have a much easier time than smaller traders. While looking for upside because of the nervous global markets and ongoing Middle East situation would make it logical to pursue a higher USD/INR, this cannot be easily accomplished by retail bettors.
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