USD/MXN: October 2026 Monthly Forecast
Yes, the U.S Federal Reserve did raise its interest rate on the 16th of September by a quarter of a point, but before the announcement the USD/MXN was trading near 17.15000 and a couple of days later on the 18th the currency pair was still only at 17.21000 thereabout. What changed? Risk appetite has taken on a very cautious tone as the Middle East situation has developed surprises and inflation has become a real mid-term concern. Forex traders have fast markets to work with as they look to take advantage of price action.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewInterest Rate Hike Was Priced into the USD/MXNThe Federal Funds increase of a 0.25% hike to the U.S interest rate had been expected, what was not expected was the storyline that took place in Saudi Arabia when its oil infrastructure suddenly became a bigger issue in the Middle East conflict. Higher energy prices which are within sight of $100.00 has sparked inflation concerns for the foreseeable future, but also rising U.S Treasury yields has ignited massive caution in financial institutions. The USD/MXN has gone steadily higher as risk appetite apparently is starting to become very cautious globally.While the U.S stock markets have not suffered a serious downturn, it appears financial institutions are taking a USD centric approach that is gathering in strength. The USD/MXN which was at 17.55000 on last Thursday is now significantly higher without showing much ability to create strong reversals lower. The current price action may not last into the next week and calmer conditions could be presented, but the past couple of weeks in the USD/MXN have been dangerous for retail traders caught on the wrong side of momentum a Turnaround and Getting Hit InsteadWhile day traders accustomed to the constant bearish trend which was strong in the USD/MXN from early April until the second week of September may have bet on a reversal lower late last week, this did not develop.
- It might be too early to call the bearish trend in the USD/MXN dead, but the immediate future looks like it will be tested with a cautious influence. The USD centric strength in October may run out of steam, but traders who are following momentum with near-term technical perspectives are likely feeling a bit nervous about seeking reversals lower after the past few weeks of trading. If global stock markets, including Wall Street, turn negative this might also spur on additional cautiousness in the USD/MXN and spark more buying.
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