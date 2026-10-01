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Lee Vows Fresh Push to Defuse Korea Tensions After DMZ Blasts
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pledged on Thursday to keep pursuing workable steps to lower military tensions with North Korea, even as a bitter standoff over deadly landmine blasts along the border shows no sign of easing, according to local media.
Lee delivered the message at the 78th Armed Forces Day ceremony held at the military headquarters in Gyeryongdae, South Chungcheong Province, a South Korean news agency reported.
"My administration will consistently pursue practical measures to reduce military tensions between the two Koreas," Lee said.
"The knots in inter-Korean relations are extremely complex, but we will steadily, patiently strive to untie them, one by one," the president said.
His remarks follow a pair of landmine explosions in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sept. 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers.
Seoul has pinned responsibility for the blasts on North Korea and called for an apology. Pyongyang rejected the accusation outright, charging that South Korea had fabricated its findings. The North also issued a stark warning of "immediate and merciless" retaliation should its troops come under fire.
Lee delivered the message at the 78th Armed Forces Day ceremony held at the military headquarters in Gyeryongdae, South Chungcheong Province, a South Korean news agency reported.
"My administration will consistently pursue practical measures to reduce military tensions between the two Koreas," Lee said.
"The knots in inter-Korean relations are extremely complex, but we will steadily, patiently strive to untie them, one by one," the president said.
His remarks follow a pair of landmine explosions in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sept. 21 that injured three South Korean soldiers.
Seoul has pinned responsibility for the blasts on North Korea and called for an apology. Pyongyang rejected the accusation outright, charging that South Korea had fabricated its findings. The North also issued a stark warning of "immediate and merciless" retaliation should its troops come under fire.
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