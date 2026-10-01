MENAFN - Market Press Release) Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool for Microsoft 365 Migration September 29, 2026 7:13 am - Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool helps businesses migrate emails, contacts, calendars, Drive files, and more to Microsoft 365, Gmail, Google Workspace, IMAP platforms, and SharePoint with bulk migration, filtering, mapping and live monitoring.

Aryson Technologies, a software company specializing in data recovery, email migration, and cloud computing solutions, has made its Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool available for businesses, IT administrators, managed service providers, and individual users seeking to migrate Google Workspace data across multiple platforms.

The software enables users to migrate Google Workspace data to Microsoft 365, other Google Workspace accounts, IMAP-supported platforms, standalone Gmail accounts, and additional destinations. It supports the migration of Email, Contacts, Calendars, Google Drive data, and other Google Workspace content through a centralized application.

Designed to address the challenges associated with cloud data migration, the software combines bulk account handling, advanced filtering, flexible account mapping, duplicate detection, and real-time migration monitoring in a single standalone solution.

About Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool

The Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool is designed to securely back up, export, and migrate Google Workspace mailboxes and Google Drive data. Built using Google APIs and Microsoft Graph API, the software supports the transfer of Gmail emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, notes, and Drive files to multiple destinations while maintaining folder hierarchy, labels, attachments, metadata, and data integrity.

The software operates independently without requiring a Gmail client, Outlook, or additional plug-ins. This standalone approach allows users to configure and execute migration tasks through the application without depending on additional third-party migration software.

Key Features and Capabilities

The Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool provides a range of capabilities designed to support individual and large-scale cloud migration projects.

1. Bulk Mailbox Migration via CSV Mapping

The software supports bulk mailbox migration using CSV mapping and Domain-Wide Delegation. Administrators can upload a CSV file containing source and destination account mappings and process multiple accounts within a single migration operation.

2. Advanced Filtering Options

Advanced filtering options allow users to migrate data according to specific requirements. Filters can be applied based on date, sender, recipient, subject, or folders. Duplicate detection further helps prevent unnecessary transfers.

3. Flexible Account Mapping

The software supports one-to-one, one-to-many, many-to-one, and many-to-many account mappings. These options can accommodate different migration scenarios, including mergers, employee offboarding, department consolidation, and account reassignment.

4. Real-Time Progress Monitoring

Users can monitor migration activity through the Active Tasks dashboard. The dashboard provides migration progress, task status, statistics, and detailed reports to help administrators track ongoing operations.

5. Zero-Downtime Migration

The software is designed to support migration projects while organizations continue their regular operations. This can be useful during business restructuring, rebranding, mergers, and other platform transition scenarios.

6. Duplicate and Redundant Data Detection

The Skip Duplicates feature identifies existing items using criteria such as name, size, modification time, or checksum. The software also provides Skip Folders and

Supported Output Formats

The Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool supports multiple output formats for users who need to archive, export, or access their data in different applications.

Mailbox data can be exported to PST, PDF, MBOX, CSV, VCF for contacts, and ICS for calendar data. Google Drive content can be saved in formats such as DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX through automatic conversion of supported Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files.

Additional supported formats include EML, EMLX, MSG, HTML, RTF, and XPS, providing users with flexible options for data storage and archiving.

Supported Migration Platforms

The Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool supports migration between Google Workspace and several major cloud and email platforms.

Google Workspace to Microsoft 365

The software supports migration of Google Workspace data to Microsoft 365, including emails, calendars, contacts, and Google Drive documents to corresponding Microsoft 365 services.

Google Workspace to Google Workspace

Organizations can migrate data between Google Workspace accounts to support business restructuring, mergers, rebranding, and other organizational changes.

Google Workspace to IMAP-Supported Platforms

The software supports migration from Google Workspace to various IMAP-supported email platforms, including Hotmail, Yahoo Mail, AOL Mail, Zoho Mail, and iCloud.

Google Workspace to Gmail

Users can migrate Google Workspace emails, contacts, and calendar events to personal or organizational Gmail accounts. The migration supports the preservation of labels, folder structures, and attachments.

Supported Google Workspace Data Types

The software supports the migration and backup of data from various Google Workspace services, including Gmail, Google Drive, Contacts, Calendars, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, Forms, Google Keep, Jamboard, and other supported Workspace data.

This broad data coverage allows organizations to manage multiple Google Workspace workloads within a single migration workflow.

Common Use Cases

The software supports a range of scenarios where Google Workspace data migration or export is required, including:

1. Corporate mergers and acquisitions requiring migration between Google Workspace environments.

2. Platform transitions from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365 or Office 365.

3. Employee offboarding and onboarding involving data reassignment between accounts.

4. Domain rebranding while maintaining existing mailbox and cloud data.

5. Archiving and compliance through export to PST, PDF, MBOX, CSV, and other formats.

6. Cross-platform migration to IMAP-supported services such as Zoho Mail, iCloud, and Yahoo Mail.

Company Statement

Aryson Technologies developed the Google Workspace Migration Tool to address the increasing complexity organizations face when managing cloud data transitions. As businesses and individuals move between cloud platforms, migration projects often require flexible account mapping, data filtering, bulk processing, and support for multiple data types.

Availability

The Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool is available for Windows operating systems. A free demo version is available for users who want to evaluate the software before purchasing a license.

The demo version allows users to migrate up to 50 emails, providing an opportunity to test core migration functionality before selecting the full version.

About Aryson Technologies

Aryson Technologies is a software company offering solutions for data recovery, email migration, cloud computing, file management, and database management. Founded in 2011, the company has expanded its software portfolio to address a wide range of data management and IT requirements.

Aryson's solutions cover email migration, cloud migration, Google Workspace migration, Microsoft Outlook migration, database recovery, data recovery, email recovery, and cloud backup, with an emphasis on secure data handling, data integrity, flexible migration workflows, and accessible software solutions.

The company develops products for Windows, Mac, and Linux environments and serves individuals, businesses, IT professionals, and organizations with different data management requirements.



Conclusion

As cloud migration becomes an increasingly common part of IT planning, organizations require solutions capable of managing multi-user environments and diverse data types. The Aryson Google Workspace Migration Tool provides a centralized solution for migrating Google Workspace data to destinations including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Gmail, IMAP-supported platforms, and SharePoint Online.

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