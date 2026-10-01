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AVIS Singapore Introduces Self-Service Kiosk Experience For Seamless Car Rental Pick-Up Arabian Post


2026-10-01 04:18:14
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">AVIS Singapore is bringing the counter-free car rental experience home, giving local travellers the same seamless, automated pick-up already available across key European markets.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – AVIS Singapore is bringing its self-service kiosk to local travellers, following successful rollouts across key overseas markets, including the United Kingdom, Italy, and France. The automated kiosk experience reduces pick-up time to under 30 seconds, giving travellers a faster, counter-free way to collect their rental vehicle.

A Fully Automated Pick-Up Experience

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The Arabian Post

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