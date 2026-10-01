AVIS Singapore Introduces Self-Service Kiosk Experience For Seamless Car Rental Pick-Up Arabian Post
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2026 – AVIS Singapore is bringing its self-service kiosk to local travellers, following successful rollouts across key overseas markets, including the United Kingdom, Italy, and France. The automated kiosk experience reduces pick-up time to under 30 seconds, giving travellers a faster, counter-free way to collect their rental vehicle.
A Fully Automated Pick-Up Experience
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