Humain Enlists EY For Saudi AI-Native Outsourcing Arabian Post
The planned service will combine Humain's AI infrastructure and agentic technology with EY's functional, industry and transformation expertise, aiming to embed intelligent agents, automation and advanced analytics directly into end-to-end business processes rather than add them as separate tools.
Humain, owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, will provide the underlying AI technologies, infrastructure and agentic ecosystem. EY will support development and commercialisation of the solutions, contribute specialist knowledge and help shape their route to market.
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