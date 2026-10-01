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Humain Enlists EY For Saudi AI-Native Outsourcing Arabian Post


2026-10-01 04:18:14
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Humain has engaged EY MENA to develop what the companies describe as Saudi Arabia's first AI-native business process outsourcing service, extending their collaboration around enterprise artificial intelligence.

The planned service will combine Humain's AI infrastructure and agentic technology with EY's functional, industry and transformation expertise, aiming to embed intelligent agents, automation and advanced analytics directly into end-to-end business processes rather than add them as separate tools.

Humain, owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, will provide the underlying AI technologies, infrastructure and agentic ecosystem. EY will support development and commercialisation of the solutions, contribute specialist knowledge and help shape their route to market.

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The Arabian Post

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