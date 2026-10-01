Flydubai Attack Renews Cockpit Camera Mandate Debate Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiA mid-air stabbing involving two FlyDubai pilots has renewed scrutiny of whether commercial aircraft should carry cockpit image recorders, a safety measure long sought by US accident investigators but resisted over privacy and data-use concerns.
The debate intensified after FlyDubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday following an altercation in the cockpit. The aircraft descended more than 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds during the emergency before control was restored.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one pilot stabbed the other and that passengers and crew members entered the cockpit, subdued the attacker and helped avert a catastrophe. FlyDubai has urged caution over conclusions while investigations continue, and the motive and full sequence of events have not been established publicly.
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