Sheikh Mohamed Rides Etihad Rail To Dubai Station Arabian Post
The presidential journey preceded the inauguration of Etihad Rail's Dubai Station at Al Yalayis by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail.
Passenger services linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah began on Wednesday, September 30, extending the national passenger network and giving Dubai its first scheduled intercity rail connection. Bookings for the new services opened on Monday.
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