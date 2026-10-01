Sheikh Mohamed Rides Etihad Rail To Dubai Station Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan travelled by Etihad Rail from Abu Dhabi to Dubai on Monday as the national railway network prepared to add Dubai to scheduled passenger operations.

The presidential journey preceded the inauguration of Etihad Rail's Dubai Station at Al Yalayis by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

Passenger services linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah began on Wednesday, September 30, extending the national passenger network and giving Dubai its first scheduled intercity rail connection. Bookings for the new services opened on Monday.

<p>During his journey from Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed reviewed Etihad Rail's operations, national objectives and passenger services. On reaching Dubai, he met Emirati professionals working on the railway project.</p><p>Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Theyab toured the Dubai station, reviewing its passenger facilities, operational systems and technology covering the journey from ticket purchase and station arrival through boarding and onward travel.</p><p>Shadi Malak, chief executive of Etihad Rail, briefed Sheikh Hamdan on the station's place in the national network and its role in connecting Dubai with other parts of the UAE.</p><p>The Al Yalayis facility is linked directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station by a dedicated pedestrian bridge, allowing passengers to transfer between Etihad Rail and the Dubai Metro. Integration with Dubai's Nol transport system also permits travellers to book rail and local public transport journeys using a single QR code across Etihad Rail, Metro, Tram and bus services.</p>See also Water financing gap constrains global growth ambitions <p>Sheikh Hamdan said connecting Dubai to the national railway would strengthen transport links to and from the emirate and support its economic and urban development. He described the station as a new gateway connecting Dubai with Abu Dhabi and other parts of the country.</p><p>Following the inauguration, Sheikh Hamdan also travelled by train from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. His journey departed Dubai at 2.11pm and reached Abu Dhabi at 3.13pm, illustrating the scheduled travel time between the two cities.</p><p>Tickets for the expanded services are available through Etihad Rail's mobile application, website and station vending machines. Fares start at Dh39 for Comfort Class and Dh109 for Premium Class on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi connection.</p><p>Etihad Rail has said trains can travel at speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and accommodate about 400 passengers. The passenger operation is intended to provide an alternative to road travel between major population centres while connecting with existing urban public transport networks.</p><p>Sheikh Theyab said the national passenger network represented a milestone in the UAE's transport programme and would strengthen links among the emirates. He said the railway had developed into an integrated network connecting communities and business centres, while each extension would widen access to economic and social opportunities.</p><p>The Dubai opening follows the start of passenger operations between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30. Etihad Rail is continuing a phased expansion, with further stations planned across the country, including locations in Al Dhafra.</p><p>The Dubai station is designed as an interchange rather than a stand-alone terminal. Its Metro connection and integrated ticketing are intended to allow passengers arriving by intercity train to continue journeys across Dubai without relying solely on private vehicles or taxis.</p>See also IHC pursues 80% stake in Marlan Holding <p>Passenger services are operated by Etihad Rail Mobility, a joint venture between Etihad Rail and French transport operator Keolis. The venture combines Etihad Rail's management of the national railway with Keolis's experience operating passenger transport systems.</p><p>The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and senior officials.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>