Flydubai Halts Israel Flights During FZ1073 Investigation Arabian Post
The carrier announced the suspension after passengers from the Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight were taken onward following the emergency landing at Tabuk Airport. Flydubai said the measure was being taken in coordination with relevant authorities and would remain under review as investigators establish the circumstances of the September 30 incident.
“Following the incident involving flight FZ 1073 on 30 September, and in coordination with the relevant authorities, flydubai flights to and from Israel will be suspended while the investigation continues,” a flydubai spokesperson said.
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