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4 Americans Aboard Flydubai Flight Redirected to Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Four Americans were on board a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that was diverted to Saudi Arabia, the US State Department confirmed Wednesday.
"We are working with local authorities and stand ready to provide consular assistance to any and all Americans aboard the flight," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to media.
The US Embassy and the US Consulate in Jeddah "maintain ongoing communication with local authorities as they conduct their investigation," according to the spokesperson.
"The Trump administration takes seriously our commitment to Americans abroad and stands ready to provide consular assistance," the spokesperson added.
The statement followed reports that a confrontation in the cockpit set off a hijacking code before the aircraft landed in Saudi Arabia. Flydubai said the circumstances and motives behind the altercation are unknown and are now the focus of a formal investigation.
President Donald Trump also weighed in Wednesday, saying he had discussed the incident with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said “it seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist, or perhaps a whack-job, and he stabbed the pilot.”
"We are working with local authorities and stand ready to provide consular assistance to any and all Americans aboard the flight," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement to media.
The US Embassy and the US Consulate in Jeddah "maintain ongoing communication with local authorities as they conduct their investigation," according to the spokesperson.
"The Trump administration takes seriously our commitment to Americans abroad and stands ready to provide consular assistance," the spokesperson added.
The statement followed reports that a confrontation in the cockpit set off a hijacking code before the aircraft landed in Saudi Arabia. Flydubai said the circumstances and motives behind the altercation are unknown and are now the focus of a formal investigation.
President Donald Trump also weighed in Wednesday, saying he had discussed the incident with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He said “it seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist, or perhaps a whack-job, and he stabbed the pilot.”
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