Deutsch de EU-Paket soll laut Ständerat Volk und Ständen vorgelegt werden Original Read more: EU-Paket soll laut Ständerat Volk und Ständen vorgelegt w

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Senate has agreed to send the deal with the European Union to a vote by both the public and cantons. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Senate wants people and cantons to vote on EU deal This content was published on October 1, 2026 - 09:06 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The federal government's proposal for an optional referendum was rejected in the Senate by 23 votes to 17, with 3 abstentions. This would have required only a simple majority of the people.

By an almost identical margin, the Senate subsequently voted in favour of the concept of a“sui generis” referendum. This means that a majority of the cantons would be needed but without a constitutional amendment.

Even though the Swiss constitution does not require it, in practice an international treaty may be subject to a mandatory referendum if it has a“constitutional character”. This is referred to as a mandatory“sui generis” referendum on international treaties.

In addition, the Senate approved a proposal from its Commission on Political Institutions that provides for a double majority, as it aims to secure approval of the EU treaties through a constitutional amendment.

The decision in the Senate follows a political and legal dispute about whether the EU treaties should be subject to an optional or mandatory referendum. Depending on the situation, a vote requires a majority of the people and the cantons or only the majority of the people.

+ Cantonal majority: an obstacle that could scupper the Swiss-EU deal

The House of Representatives will have to consider both proposals. Furthermore, the Federal Council's proposal for a simple majority will once again be up for discussion there.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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