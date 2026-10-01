We Attach Special Importance To The Development Of Our Relations With China, Our Reliable Strategic Partner - President Ilham Aliyev
“The high-level political dialogue, mutual trust, and understanding established between us, along with the continuous support our countries demonstrate for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, are characteristic features of Azerbaijan-China relations. The elevation of our interstate ties to an entirely new historical stage – the level of comprehensive strategic partnership – is a vivid practical expression of our firm political will and joint, consistent efforts,” the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.
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