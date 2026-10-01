Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services Market Report Released 19.7% CAGR As Revenue Nearly Triples From $5.2B To $15.3B By 2030 Benchmark Wuxi Biologics, Genscript, Bio-Rad, Acrobiosystems And Syngene Amid Tariff Disruption

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Recombinant Proteins Manufacturing Services Market to Reach US$15.3 Billion by 2030

The global recombinant proteins manufacturing services market, valued at US$5.2 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$15.3 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% between 2024 and 2030. Market expansion is being supported by rising biologics development, greater pharmaceutical outsourcing, technological advances in bioprocessing, and increasing demand for scalable, regulatory-compliant protein production.

Outsourcing Emerges as a Strategic Priority

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing recombinant protein production to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). Specialized providers offer expertise in protein expression, purification, process development, scale-up, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance.

Demand is also rising as biologic pipelines expand to include monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, fusion proteins, biosimilars, and personalized therapies. Startups and mid-sized biotechnology companies are particularly reliant on external manufacturing partners because they often lack the infrastructure required for commercial-scale production. Outsourcing allows these businesses to control capital expenditure, shorten development timelines, access specialized technologies, and accelerate commercialization.

Bioprocessing Innovation Improves Manufacturing Performance

Technological innovation continues to strengthen recombinant protein manufacturing efficiency, quality, and scalability. Single-use bioreactors, perfusion systems, modular production facilities, and continuous manufacturing platforms are increasing operational flexibility while helping reduce contamination risks and facility turnaround times.

High-yield mammalian, bacterial, yeast, fungal, and insect-cell expression systems are enabling manufacturers to optimize output while preserving protein structure and biological activity. Artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, real-time analytics, and predictive quality-control tools are also reducing process variability and improving reproducibility across upstream and downstream operations.

These developments are helping recombinant protein manufacturing service providers support programs from preclinical and clinical development through commercial production.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers

The recombinant proteins manufacturing services market is benefiting from sustained investment in biologic drugs, biosimilars, biobetters, cell therapies, and gene therapies. Recombinant proteins are used in therapeutic development, cell-culture media, research applications, diagnostics, and advanced manufacturing workflows.

Speed-to-market strategies are encouraging biopharmaceutical companies to work with experienced CMO and CDMO partners capable of managing regulatory requirements and production scale-up. Additional growth drivers include investment in Good Manufacturing Practice-certified facilities, greater adoption of flexible manufacturing systems, and demand for cost-efficient production across multiple development phases.

Commercial production services represent the market's strongest growth opportunity. This segment is forecast to reach US$10.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.2%. Preclinical and clinical services are projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the analysis period.

Regional Market Outlook

The United States recombinant proteins manufacturing services market was valued at approximately US$1.4 billion in 2024. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 18.6%, reaching US$2.3 billion by 2030. The report also evaluates market trends across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional growth is being shaped by biologics investment, manufacturing capacity expansion, research activity, regulatory policy, supply-chain restructuring, and access to skilled bioprocessing talent.

Report Scope



Service: Commercial production services; preclinical and clinical services.

Host cell: Mammalian cells; bacterial cells; yeast and fungi; insect cells; and other host cells.

End use: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; academic and research institutes.

Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Forecast period: Annual market analysis and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis from 2015 through 2023.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks evolving global tariff negotiations, supply-chain disruption, sourcing changes, and geographic manufacturing realignment across more than 180 countries. The analysis incorporates recent tariff developments and assesses their potential impact on recombinant protein manufacturing costs, investment decisions, regional capacity, and supplier strategies.

Revised global and regional forecasts account for economic uncertainty, structural changes in globalization, and shifting trade conditions. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry professionals provides context for emerging risks and opportunities. The report also examines population, urbanization, innovation, technology adoption, and other indicators influencing long-term market development.

Competitive Landscape

The report features 43 companies and provides competitive positioning, geographic presence, market-share analysis, and strategic insights. Selected participants include:



ACROBiosystems

Biointron Biological Inc.

Biomatik Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biorbyt Ltd

Creative BioMart

CUSABIO Technology LLC

GenScript Biotech Corporation

IBA Lifesciences

Jena Bioscience GmbH

KACTUS Biosystems

Novoprotein Scientific Inc.

R&D Systems (Bio-Techne)

Revvity (Germany) GmbH

Syngene International Ltd

Ventria Bioscience WuXi Biologics

Key Report Benefits



Independent recombinant proteins manufacturing services market forecasts through 2030.

Analysis of major service, host-cell, end-use, and geographic segments.

Assessment of biologics outsourcing, bioprocessing technology, and regulatory trends.

Evaluation of tariff developments, trade uncertainty, and supply-chain realignment.

Competitive intelligence covering leading global providers and emerging participants.

Actionable insights designed to support investment, market-entry, partnership, and growth strategies. Complimentary updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Key Attributes:

