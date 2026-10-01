Aseptic Sampling Market (2026-2031) - Rapid Scale-Up Of Cell And Gene Therapy Pipelines Drives Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities center on automated, closed, single-use and at-line sampling, driven by sterility rules, cell and gene therapies, PAT, electronic traceability and Asia-Pacific expansion.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aseptic Sampling - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aseptic sampling market is projected to grow from USD 1.26 billion in 2025 to USD 1.41 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 2.49 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate of 12.05% from 2026 to 2031, supported by stricter sterility regulations, expanding cell and gene therapy pipelines, and increasing adoption of closed, single-use bioprocessing systems.

Stricter Sterility Regulations Accelerate Market Growth

Regulatory authorities are strengthening requirements for sampling frequency, process traceability, environmental monitoring, and validation in aseptic pharmaceutical manufacturing. Updated U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance and revisions to European Union Good Manufacturing Practice Annex 1 are encouraging manufacturers to replace paper-based records with electronic audit trails and automated sampling technologies.

These regulatory developments are accelerating equipment upgrades in established facilities while encouraging closed, single-use sampling pathways in new biopharmaceutical plants. Manufacturers are prioritizing systems that reduce contamination risks, improve data integrity, and document interventions throughout production. Adoption of process analytical technology, in-line monitoring, and real-time release testing is also supporting higher batch yields and more consistent product quality.

Cell and Gene Therapy Expansion Supports Automated Sampling

The rapid commercialization of autologous and allogeneic therapies is creating strong demand for automated aseptic sampling systems. Cell and gene therapy production requires rigorous contamination control, complete chain-of-custody documentation, and compatibility with multiple cell types and viral vectors. Modular automated sampling skids are gaining attention because they can be integrated into multiproduct facilities while limiting extensive validation requirements.

Manual aseptic sampling systems accounted for 71.62% of the market in 2025, reflecting their lower capital costs, established compliance history, and continued use in legacy manufacturing plants. Manual kits remain important in research, development, and low-volume biologics production. However, automated aseptic sampling is expected to record the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 17.72%.

Automated systems reduce operator exposure, strengthen data integrity, and integrate with manufacturing execution systems to capture and archive sampling information. Hybrid platforms that combine manual activation with automated sterilization are also helping manufacturers modernize operations without immediately replacing existing protocols. As electronic record standards become more widely harmonized, automated sampling is expected to become increasingly prominent in commercial biopharmaceutical production.

On-Line and At-Line Sampling Technologies Gain Momentum

On-line sampling generated 46.05% of global market revenue in 2025, supported by demand for real-time process feedback. These systems enable continuous sampling under closed conditions and facilitate immediate adjustments to parameters such as pH and nutrient levels.

At-line sampling is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 13.53%, driven by demand for frequent analysis without the engineering complexity of fully integrated on-line systems. Shorter tubing, rapid sensor replacement, simpler calibration, and reduced clogging risks are among the factors supporting adoption. Off-line sampling remains necessary for specialized analytics, including viral clearance assays, although open handling and longer turnaround times may limit its growth.

Material Risks and Capital Costs Remain Key Challenges

Despite favorable market conditions, extractables and leachables from polymeric single-use assemblies remain a concern. Organic acids, plasticizers, and trace metals may affect sensitive biologic products, requiring extensive chemical profiling across multiple temperatures and solvents. The lack of globally harmonized testing standards can increase analytical workloads, costs, and product development timelines.

High capital expenditure for automated aseptic sampling skids may also restrict adoption among smaller manufacturers. Nevertheless, improved retrofit options, standardized mechanical interfaces, and disposable flow paths are making advanced sampling technologies more accessible.

Regional Aseptic Sampling Market Outlook

North America held 41.35% of global revenue in 2025, supported by extensive biopharmaceutical pipelines, strong FDA oversight, significant process analytical technology investment, and a large concentration of contract development and manufacturing organizations. The United States remains a major center for commercial cell therapy production, while Canada continues to expand biosimilar capacity and Mexico benefits from growing generic drug manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific is expected to post the strongest regional CAGR of 13.2%. Government incentives, biopharmaceutical capacity expansion, and higher manufacturing quality standards are driving investment across China, South Korea, and India. Europe is anticipated to record steady growth as manufacturers align facilities with updated Annex 1 requirements, automate sampling records, expand biologics production, and address sustainability expectations for single-use systems.

Overall, the aseptic sampling market is positioned for sustained expansion as pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers invest in automation, closed processing, regulatory compliance, and advanced sterility assurance technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations For Sterility Assurance

4.2.2 Rapid Scale-Up Of Cell & Gene Therapy Pipelines

4.2.3 Shift Toward Closed-Loop, Single-Use Bioprocessing

4.2.4 In-Line, At-Line PAT Adoption Improving Batch Yields

4.2.5 AI-Driven Contamination Prediction Platforms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Leachables & Extractables Risk In Polymeric Assemblies

4.3.2 High CAPEX Of Automated Aseptic Sampling Skids

4.3.3 Complex Validation For Multi-Use Connectors

4.4 Porter's Five Forces

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Type of Sampling

5.1.1 Manual Aseptic Sampling

5.1.1.1 Bags

5.1.1.2 Bottles

5.1.1.3 Other Containers

5.1.2 Automated Aseptic Sampling

5.2 By Sampling Technique

5.2.1 On-line Sampling

5.2.2 At-line Sampling

5.2.3 Off-line Sampling

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Upstream Process

5.3.2 Downstream Process

5.4 By End-User

5.4.1 Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

5.4.2 Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations

5.4.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.5 By Component Material

5.5.1 Single-Use Assemblies

5.5.2 Reusable (Stainless-Steel-Based) Systems

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 Germany

5.6.2.2 United Kingdom

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 Australia

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Merck KGaA

6.3.2 Sartorius AG

6.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.3.4 Danaher Corp (Pall & Cytiva)

6.3.5 Lonza Group

6.3.6 Keofitt A/S

6.3.7 Saint-Gobain Life Sciences

6.3.8 GEA Group

6.3.9 Gemu Group

6.3.10 Qualitru Sampling Systems

6.3.11 W. L. Gore & Associates

6.3.12 Avantor (VWR)

6.3.13 Repligen Corp

6.3.14 Solventum Corporation

6.3.15 Parker Hannifin (domnick hunter)

6.3.16 Colder Products Company (CPC)

6.3.17 Mettler-Toledo

6.3.18 PendoTECH

6.3.19 Bbi-Biotech GmbH

6.3.20 Advanced Microdevices Pvt Ltd

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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