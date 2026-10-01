Pegylated Proteins Market (2026-2031) - Rising Adoption Of Long-Acting Biologics To Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-acting biologics are expanding PEGylation in chronic disease and oncology. Opportunities span custom services, ADC linkers, APAC capacity, greener chemistry and anti-PEG alternatives.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pegylated Proteins - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pegylated proteins market was valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 2.32 billion in 2026 to USD 3.89 billion by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 10.93% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased adoption of long-acting biologics, growth in oncology pipelines and continued investment in advanced PEGylation technologies.

Chronic Disease Burden Strengthens Demand for Long-Acting Biologics

Demand for long-acting biologic therapies is rising as aging populations and chronic disease rates increase worldwide. PEGylation remains important to extending therapeutic activity and reducing dosing frequency across multiple indications. The September 2024 FDA approval of palopegteriparatide for chronic hypoparathyroidism demonstrated the technology's potential beyond oncology. Clinical findings showed that 78.7% of patients maintained normocalcemia without supplemental therapy, highlighting the treatment's ability to support disease management and patient adherence.

Ropeginterferon alfa-2b has also reinforced confidence in long-acting PEGylated treatments. The therapy achieved a 71.4% complete hematologic response in patients with polycythemia vera at week 52 while reducing JAK2 V617F allele burden by nearly half. Its continued evaluation in essential thrombocythemia further illustrates the flexibility of PEGylated protein platforms and is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to increase development spending.

Immunogenicity and Environmental Scrutiny Remain Key Challenges

Anti-PEG antibody-mediated accelerated blood clearance continues to present a potential barrier to market adoption. Research into poly(carboxybetaine) lipid nanoparticles, branched random-PEG structures and ganglioside lipid nanoparticles is creating possible alternatives, although additional long-term safety evidence is required. Environmental and regulatory scrutiny of PEG waste streams may also affect manufacturing strategies, particularly as authorities and supply-chain partners place greater emphasis on sustainable production practices.

Other important growth factors include expanding oncology pipelines for PEG-conjugated antibody-drug conjugates and increased research funding for site-specific PEGylation chemistries. These developments are supporting more consistent conjugation, improved molecular control and greater investment in specialized bioprocessing capabilities.

PEGylation Kits and Reagents Retain Market Leadership

PEGylation kits and reagents represented 68.82% of the pegylated proteins market in 2025. Their leadership reflects strong demand from drug manufacturers seeking internal control over established conjugation processes. Standardized products benefit from repeat purchasing, familiar workflows and more streamlined regulatory documentation.

PEGylation services are expected to expand at a 9.55% CAGR through 2031. Growth is being supported by demand for custom PEG synthesis, process scale-up, analytical validation and GMP batch release. As therapeutic pipelines become more complex, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly working with contract development and manufacturing organizations that can deliver specialized linker design, high-purity materials and regulatory support.

Colony-stimulating factors accounted for 62.94% of the market by protein type in 2025, supported by the established clinical use of pegfilgrastim. Interferons also continue to contribute to market demand across several therapeutic areas. Meanwhile, monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugate linkers are forecast to record the category's fastest CAGR of 9.86%. Oncology developers are seeking precisely engineered PEG spacers that can balance potency, stability and tolerability while reducing product heterogeneity.

Regional Pegylated Proteins Market Outlook

North America generated 44.05% of global revenue in 2025, making it the leading regional market. Its position is supported by established biologics manufacturing infrastructure, regulatory clarity, strong intellectual property protections and a steady pace of FDA approvals. Major capacity investments, including Thermo Fisher Scientific's USD 2 billion multiyear plan and Merck's USD 1 billion biologics center in Delaware, are expected to strengthen the region's biomanufacturing capabilities.

Europe continues to expand through mature biopharmaceutical clusters, predictable reimbursement systems and growing adoption of environmentally responsible PEGylation processes. Requirements related to solvent reduction and waste-stream monitoring are influencing procurement and manufacturing decisions, encouraging suppliers to invest in more sustainable chemistries.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a 9.55% CAGR through 2031. Expanding biomanufacturing capacity, regulatory harmonization and government-backed biotechnology investment are lowering market-entry barriers. New facilities, growing GMP capacity in China and India, and continued investment in regional biotechnology parks are accelerating technology transfer, workforce development and access to affordable biologic therapies.

Overall, the pegylated proteins market outlook remains strong as long-acting biologics, advanced oncology treatments and specialized contract services gain momentum. Continued innovation in site-specific chemistries, manufacturing sustainability and immunogenicity mitigation will be central to the market's development through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption Of Long-Acting Biologics

4.2.3 Expansion Of Oncology Pipeline For Peg-Conjugated Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

4.2.4 R&D Funding Toward Site-Specific Pegylation Chemistries

4.2.5 AI-Enabled Protein Engineering Shortening Optimization Cycles

4.2.6 Strategic Partnerships For PEG Reagent Supply Security

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Drug Failures & Recalls

4.3.2 Anti-Peg Antibody-Mediated Accelerated Blood Clearance

4.3.3 Imminent Patent Expiries Of First-Generation Pegylated Blockbusters

4.3.4 Environmental And Regulatory Scrutiny Of PEG Waste Streams

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technology Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value-USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 PEGylation Kits & Reagents

5.1.1.1 Monofunctional Linear PEGs

5.1.1.2 Bifunctional & Multi-arm PEGs

5.1.1.3 Branched/Y-shape PEGs

5.1.2 Services

5.1.2.1 Custom PEG Synthesis

5.1.2.2 Analytical & Characterization Services

5.1.2.3 Contract PEGylation Manufacturing

5.1.3 PEGylated Therapeutic Active Ingredients

5.1.4 Equipment & Consumables

5.2 By Protein Type

5.2.1 Colony-Stimulating Factors (CSFs)

5.2.2 Interferons

5.2.3 Erythropoietin

5.2.4 Recombinant Factor VIII

5.2.5 Enzymes (e.g., L-asparaginase)

5.2.6 Monoclonal Antibodies & ADC Linkers

5.2.7 Other Protein Types

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Oncology

5.3.2 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

5.3.3 Hepatitis & Viral Infections

5.3.4 Hematology (Hemophilia, Anemia)

5.3.5 Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders

5.3.6 Others

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.4.2 CROs & CMOs

5.4.3 Academic & Research Institutes

5.4.4 Hospital Pharmacies

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Merck KGaA

6.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.3 NOF Corporation

6.3.4 JenKem Technology

6.3.5 Creative PEGWorks

6.3.6 Quanta BioDesign Ltd.

6.3.7 Abcam plc

6.3.8 Life Diagnostics

6.3.9 Alpha Diagnostic Intl. Inc.

6.3.10 Iris Biotech GmbH

6.3.11 Laysan Bio Inc.

6.3.12 Amgen Inc.

6.3.13 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.3.14 Pfizer Inc.

6.3.15 AstraZeneca plc

6.3.16 Biogen Inc.

6.3.17 Nektar Therapeutics

6.3.18 Catalent Inc.

6.3.19 Lonza Group AG

6.3.20 Bachem Holding AG

6.3.21 WuXi Biologics

6.3.22 Samsung Biologics

6.3.23 Sanofi

6.3.24 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

6.3.25 Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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