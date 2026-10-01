Global Lightweight Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 EV And Aerospace Demand To Drive 8.72% CAGR, Reaching $354.33 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2025-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$217.15 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$354.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Dynamics
2.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities
2.2. Market Restraints & Challenges
2.3. Market Trends
2.4. Supply Chain Analysis
2.5. Policy & Regulatory Framework
2.6. Industry Experts' Views
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Secondary Research
3.2. Primary Data Collection
3.3. Market Formation & Validation
3.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery
4. Market Structure
4.1. Market Considerations
4.2. Assumptions
4.3. Limitations
4.4. Abbreviations
4.5. Sources
4.6. Definitions
5. Economic /Demographic Snapshot
6. Global Lightweight Materials Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size by Value
6.2. Market Share by Region
6.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Geography
6.4. Market Size and Forecast, by Type
6.5. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
6.6. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
7. North America Lightweight Materials Market Outlook
7.1. Regional Market Size by Value and Country Share
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
7.3. Country Outlooks: United States, Canada and Mexico
7.4. Country Analysis: Market Size by Value and Forecast by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
8. Europe Lightweight Materials Market Outlook
8.1. Regional Market Size by Value and Country Share
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
8.3. Country Outlooks: Germany, United Kingdom (UK), France, Italy, Spain and Russia
8.4. Country Analysis: Market Size by Value and Forecast by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
9. Asia-Pacific Lightweight Materials Market Outlook
9.1. Regional Market Size by Value and Country Share
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
9.3. Country Outlooks: China, Japan, India, Australia and South Korea
9.4. Country Analysis: Market Size by Value and Forecast by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
10. South America Lightweight Materials Market Outlook
10.1. Regional Market Size by Value and Country Share
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
10.3. Country Outlooks: Brazil, Argentina and Colombia
10.4. Country Analysis: Market Size by Value and Forecast by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
11. Middle East & Africa Lightweight Materials Market Outlook
11.1. Regional Market Size by Value and Country Share
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
11.3. Country Outlooks: United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and South Africa
11.4. Country Analysis: Market Size by Value and Forecast by Type, Application and Distribution Channel
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Dashboard
12.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players
12.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2025
12.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix
12.5. Porter's Five Forces
12.6. Company Profiles
12.6.1. Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
12.6.2. SGL Carbon SE
12.6.3. Solvay NV/SA
12.6.4. Norsk Hydro ASA
12.6.5. Novelis Inc.
12.6.6. Alcoa Corporation
12.6.7. Toray Industries, Inc.
12.6.8. Hexcel Corporation
12.6.9. Arconic Corporation
12.6.10. Teijin Limited
12.6.11. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
12.6.12. Constellium SE
12.6.13. Arcelormittal S.A.
12.6.14. Evonik Industries AG
12.6.15. SWM International Inc.
12.6.16. Xitadel
12.6.17. Century Aluminum Company
12.6.18. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation
12.6.19. ThyssenKrupp AG
12.7. Company Analysis: Company Snapshot, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Geographic Insights, Business Segment & Performance, Product Portfolio, Key Executives and Strategic Moves & Developments
13. Strategic Recommendations
14. Annexure
14.1. FAQs
14.2. Notes
14.3. Related Reports
List of Figures [36]
List of Tables [86]
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