Synovial Sarcoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2036 TCR Cell Therapies Drive 7MM Growth And Investment Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Synovial Sarcoma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Synovial Sarcoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of synovial sarcoma epidemiology, treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive dynamics, market access, and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The synovial sarcoma market is expected to grow steadily through 2036, supported by improved molecular diagnostics, increased referral to specialized sarcoma centers, expanding clinical research, and the development of biomarker-driven therapies. The United States accounts for the largest market share and leads innovation and commercial activity. Japan holds the third-largest share of the 7MM market in 2025, with its contribution projected to increase by 2036. Europe and Japan also demonstrate strong development potential due to rare disease frameworks, active clinical programs, and rising adoption of precision oncology and cellular therapies.

Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Burden

Synovial sarcoma remains a rare, aggressive soft tissue malignancy with a disproportionate burden among adolescents and young adults, particularly males. The total number of incident cases across the 7MM is projected to increase between 2022 and 2036, influenced by greater disease awareness, broader use of molecular testing, improved diagnostic accuracy, and longer survival associated with multidisciplinary care.



The United States records the highest incidence in the 7MM in 2025.

Germany has the highest incidence among the EU4 and the United Kingdom, while Spain reports the fewest cases among the assessed European markets.

Stage II disease represents the largest incident segment in Japan in 2025. Earlier diagnosis, prompt specialist referral, and age- and risk-adapted care remain essential for reducing recurrence, progression, and mortality.

Diagnosis and Current Treatment Landscape

Diagnostic assessment incorporates MRI, CT, histopathology, immunohistochemistry, and molecular confirmation of the SS18::SSX gene fusion through FISH, RT-PCR, or next-generation sequencing. These methods support disease staging, treatment selection, response assessment, and long-term surveillance.

Synovial sarcoma treatment typically combines surgery, radiation therapy, and systemic chemotherapy. Doxorubicin and ifosfamide remain important options for high-risk, unresectable, recurrent, or metastatic disease. Treatment selection depends on tumor size, location, histologic characteristics, metastatic status, resectability, and previous therapy.

Afamitresgene autoleucel (TECELRA, also known as afami-cel) has introduced a new cellular therapy option for eligible patients. TECELRA received FDA accelerated approval in August 2024 for adults with unresectable or metastatic synovial sarcoma who previously received chemotherapy, are HLA-A*02 positive, and have MAGE-A4-positive tumors. Administered as a single intravenous infusion following lymphodepleting chemotherapy, TECELRA is the first engineered cell therapy approved in the United States for a solid tumor cancer and the first new treatment option for synovial sarcoma in more than a decade.

Emerging Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline

The synovial sarcoma clinical pipeline is increasingly focused on engineered T-cell receptor therapies, tumor-associated antigen targeting, and multi-target tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Leading programs include:



Mipetresgene autoleucel (TBI-1301): Takara Bio's investigational NY-ESO-1-targeted autologous TCR gene therapy for advanced or recurrent synovial sarcoma.

Lete-cel: An engineered T-cell therapy targeting NY-ESO-1-expressing tumor cells.

ADP-600: Adaptimmune Therapeutics' investigational cellular therapy targeting PRAME-expressing tumors. Catequentinib hydrochloride (AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories' investigational oral multi-target tyrosine kinase inhibitor directed at VEGFR, FGFR, PDGFR, and c-Kit pathways.

In September 2025, Takara Bio announced completion of the PMDA review for the confirmatory clinical study of TBI-1301. Following IRB approvals, patient enrollment and treatment initiation were expected to begin. In June 2025, the European Medicines Agency Marketing Authorization Application for Catequentinib Hydrochloride (AL3818) was submitted.

Market Drivers and Unmet Needs

Synovial sarcoma market growth is being driven by advances in tumor characterization, increasing use of molecular diagnostics, development of antigen-directed therapies, and demand for effective treatments in advanced disease. Major unmet needs include limited systemic options for metastatic disease, frequent recurrence, treatment resistance, restricted eligibility for biomarker-dependent cellular therapies, and the absence of sufficiently reliable predictive biomarkers.

Market access and reimbursement will materially influence the adoption of high-cost cellular therapies. Pricing assessments, appropriate analogue selection, payer requirements, treatment-center capacity, patient eligibility, and outcomes-based payment models will be central to commercial uptake during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report evaluates historical and forecasted market performance from 2022 to 2036, including patient population trends, therapy-specific revenue, market share, treatment uptake, peak patient share, pricing, reimbursement, and geographic opportunities. It also profiles approved and emerging therapies across Phase I-III development, covering clinical data, mechanisms of action, regulatory status, patents, partnerships, and competitive positioning.



Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting across the 7MM

11-year synovial sarcoma market forecast

Patient burden and diagnosis trends by geography

Synovial sarcoma pipeline and clinical development analysis

Drug uptake, peak share, pricing, and analogue assessment

SWOT and conjoint analysis of leading therapies

Key Opinion Leader insights from specialists across the 7MM Assessment of treatment practices, unmet needs, and market attractiveness

The analysis supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare providers, and market access teams seeking to understand the evolving synovial sarcoma therapeutics market. Its combination of epidemiology, competitive intelligence, expert perspectives, and commercial forecasting provides actionable insights for clinical development, portfolio prioritization, launch planning, pricing strategy, and geographic expansion through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Synovial Sarcoma

6. Synovial Sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (by Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Synovial Sarcoma by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2026

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Synovial Sarcoma by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Synovial Sarcoma

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Signs and Symptoms

7.3. Genetics of Synovial Sarcoma

7.4. Clinical and Pathologic Features

7.5. Histopathologic and Immuno-histochemical findings

7.6. Differential Diagnosis

7.7. Diagnosis

7.8. Treatment

7.8.1. Treatment Guidelines

7.8.2. UK Guidelines for Management of Soft-tissue Sarcomas

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Synovial Sarcoma

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in the United States

8.4.2. Gender-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in the United States

8.4.3. Age-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in the United States

8.4.4. Location-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in the United States

8.4.5. Stage-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in the United States

8.4.6. Antigen-specific (MAGE-A4, NY-ESO-1, PRAME, and others) Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in the United States

8.4.7. Line-wise treated Patient Pool of Synovial Sarcoma in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Gender-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Age-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Location-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Stage-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.6. Antigen-specific (MAGE-A4, NY-ESO-1, PRAME, and others) Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.7. Line-wise treated Patient Pool of Synovial Sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in Japan

8.6.2. Gender-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in Japan

8.6.3. Age-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in Japan

8.6.4. Location-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in Japan

8.6.5. Stage-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in Japan

8.6.6. Antigen-specific (MAGE-A4, NY-ESO-1, PRAME, and others) Cases of Synovial Sarcoma in Japan

8.6.7. Line-wise treated Patient Pool of Synovial Sarcoma in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Synovial Sarcoma

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Competitive landscape of marketed therapies

10.2. Afamitresgene autoleucel (TECELRA): Adaptimmune Therapeutics

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Clinical Development

10.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

10.2.6. Analyst's Views

11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Competitive landscape of emerging therapies

11.2. Catequentinib Hydrochloride (VEGFr, FGFr)/anlotinib (AL3818): Advenchen Laboratories

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Analyst's Views

11.3. Mipetresgene autoleucel (TBI-1301): Takara Bio

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.3.4. Analyst's Views

12. Synovial Sarcoma: 7MM Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook

12.3. Conjoint Analysis

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of Synovial Sarcoma in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of Synovial Sarcoma by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Synovial Sarcoma in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of Synovial Sarcoma by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Synovial Sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of Synovial Sarcoma by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of Synovial Sarcoma in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of Synovial Sarcoma by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Synovial Sarcoma

14. SWOT Analysis of Synovial Sarcoma

15. KOL Views of Synovial Sarcoma

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Synovial Sarcoma

16.1. The United States

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Synovial Sarcoma Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [36]

List of Figures [29]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Advenchen Laboratories

Takara Bio US WorldMeds

For more information about this report visit

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