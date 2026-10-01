Chondrosarcoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 16% CAGR Unlocks IDH-Targeted Therapy Opportunities Across The 7MM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High unmet need and no approved drugs create opportunities for IDH-targeted and DR5 therapies, while uptake, pricing and access insights guide launch strategy.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chondrosarcoma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chondrosarcoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the chondrosarcoma market, patient population, treatment landscape and clinical development pipeline across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy and Spain), the United Kingdom and Japan.

The chondrosarcoma market size reached approximately USD 15 million across the 7MM in 2025 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 16% from 2026 to 2036. The United States represented the largest regional market, accounting for approximately USD 10 million in 2025. Market growth is expected to be supported by improved diagnostic sensitivity, increasing identification of molecularly defined patient populations and continued development of targeted therapies for advanced or unresectable disease.

Chondrosarcoma Market and Epidemiology Highlights



Approximately 2,300 incident cases of chondrosarcoma were recorded across the 7MM in 2025.

Conventional chondrosarcoma accounts for approximately 80% of cases and remains the most prevalent subtype.

IDH mutations are identified in approximately 50-70% of chondrosarcomas, creating a significant opportunity for biomarker-driven drug development.

Localized disease represents the largest stage-specific incident population in Japan, where IDH mutations are detected in approximately 50% of patients. Local recurrence and metastatic progression remain common among aggressive subtypes, while metastatic disease is associated with poor long-term survival.

Chondrosarcoma predominantly affects adults and commonly develops in the pelvis, femur, humerus and ribs. Diagnosis typically incorporates clinical assessment, imaging with X-rays, CT or MRI, histopathological confirmation and tumor grading. Disease grade, subtype, location and resectability influence prognosis and treatment selection.

Current Chondrosarcoma Treatment Landscape

Adequate surgical resection remains the primary curative treatment for localized chondrosarcoma. Wide compartmental tumor resection is particularly important for intermediate-grade and high-grade tumors. Curettage, radical resection and amputation may be considered according to tumor size, anatomical location and malignancy grade.

Conventional chondrosarcoma frequently demonstrates limited sensitivity to chemotherapy and radiotherapy, leaving patients with unresectable, recurrent or metastatic disease with few effective systemic options. Chemotherapy regimens involving doxorubicin, cisplatin or ifosfamide may be used in selected patients, particularly those with dedifferentiated chondrosarcoma. Gemcitabine, dasatinib and pazopanib have also been evaluated, although clinical benefit has remained limited.

No drug is specifically approved for chondrosarcoma. Updated NCCN guidelines include ivosidenib as a treatment option for patients with IDH1-mutant conventional or dedifferentiated chondrosarcoma. However, surgery continues to form the foundation of curative management.

Emerging Chondrosarcoma Drugs and Key Companies

Servier and Inhibrx are among the principal companies advancing targeted candidates for chondrosarcoma. Their programs address distinct biological pathways and patient populations with substantial unmet medical need.



Ivosidenib - Servier: Ivosidenib is an IDH1 inhibitor under evaluation in the pivotal Phase III CHONQUER study. The multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial is assessing its efficacy and safety in adults with locally advanced or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma harboring an IDH1 mutation. Servier announced enrollment of the first patient in January 2025. INBRX-109 (ozekibart) - Inhibrx: INBRX-109 is a tetravalent DR5 agonistic antibody designed to induce tumor cell death through DR5 activation. The candidate is being evaluated in a potentially registration-enabling Phase II study for advanced or metastatic, unresectable chondrosarcoma. In October 2025, Inhibrx reported positive trial data and identified additional milestones for 2026.

The development of IDH-targeted agents, DR5 agonists, EZH2 inhibitors and immunotherapy may reshape the future chondrosarcoma treatment market. Successful therapies could gain meaningful uptake because of the absence of established systemic standards and the substantial proportion of tumors associated with IDH mutations. Clinical positioning, safety, efficacy, biomarker eligibility, route of administration, pricing and market access will influence adoption.

Chondrosarcoma Market Drivers and Unmet Needs

Advances in imaging, pathology and molecular testing are improving disease detection and patient segmentation. Biomarker-based clinical development is also enabling therapies to target genetically defined populations more precisely. These factors, combined with a limited competitive market and high unmet need in advanced disease, support significant commercial opportunities through 2036.

Persistent challenges include the lack of effective systemic therapy, resistance to radiation and chemotherapy, diagnostic complexity and limited treatment guidance for rare subtypes. The rarity and biological diversity of chondrosarcoma also complicate patient recruitment and randomized clinical trial design. New therapies must demonstrate clinically meaningful outcomes in recurrence control, progression-free survival, overall survival and quality of life.

Report Coverage and Strategic Insights

The report analyzes historical and forecasted epidemiology, market size, therapy uptake, peak patient share and revenue trends from 2022 to 2036. It examines current clinical practices, evolving treatment algorithms, pipeline assets, trial data, regulatory developments, patents, collaborations and strategic partnerships across the 7MM.

Country-wise market access and reimbursement analysis assesses therapy accessibility, cost-effectiveness, analogue pricing, out-of-pocket costs and payer considerations. Pricing analysis explores how expected treatment costs may affect reimbursement, adherence and long-term commercial uptake.

The research incorporates perspectives from more than 15 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts affiliated with institutions including the University of Washington, University of Wurzburg, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), KiTZ Heidelberg and University College London Hospital. These insights support validation of epidemiology, clinical practice, unmet needs, patient access barriers and anticipated therapy adoption.

SWOT and conjoint analyses evaluate emerging therapies according to efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success and addressable patient population. Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting connects patient burden with therapy eligibility, uptake and product revenue projections.

Key Reasons to Access the Report



Assess the chondrosarcoma market size, growth rate and commercial opportunity through 2036.

Understand patient burden, diagnosis trends and treatment patterns across the 7MM.

Compare current practices with emerging IDH1-targeted and DR5-targeted therapies.

Evaluate Servier, Inhibrx and other companies active in the chondrosarcoma pipeline.

Review therapy uptake, peak patient share, pricing, reimbursement and market access considerations.

Identify unmet needs and opportunities for clinical development, commercialization and geographic expansion. Support portfolio planning, competitive intelligence, investment decisions and launch strategy with data-driven market forecasts.

With targeted therapies progressing through late-stage and registration-enabling clinical development, the chondrosarcoma market is entering a period of potential transformation. Positive clinical outcomes and successful regulatory pathways could establish new systemic treatment options for biomarker-defined and advanced patient populations while driving substantial market growth across the United States, Europe and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Chondrosarcoma

6. Chondrosarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of chondrosarcoma By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share of chondrosarcoma By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Chondrosarcoma

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types of Chondrosarcoma

7.3. Molecular Classification of Chondrosarcoma

7.4. Causes

7.5. Signs And Symptoms

7.6. Diagnosis

7.6.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.6.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.6.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.6.3.1. NCCN Guidelines for Diagnosis of Chondrosarcoma

7.6.3.2. North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) Guidelines

7.6.3.3. European Standard Clinical Practice (ESCP)

7.6.3.4. Japan Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline

7.7. Treatment and Management

7.8. Treatment Algorithm

7.9. Treatment Guidelines

7.9.1. NCCN Guidelines for Chondrosarcoma

7.9.3. North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) Guidelines

7.9.4. American Association of Endocrine Surgeons Guidelines for Adrenalectomy

7.9.5. European Standard Clinical Practice (ESCP)

7.9.6. Japan Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Chondrosarcoma

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the United States

8.4.2. Primary Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the United States

8.4.3. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the United States

8.4.4. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the United States

8.4.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Primary Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in Japan

8.6.2. Primary Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in Japan

8.6.3. Grade-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in Japan

8.6.4. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in Japan

8.6.5. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Chondrosarcoma in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Chondrosarcoma

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Chondrosarcoma

11.2. Ivosidenib: Servier

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. INBRX-109 (OZEKIBART): Inhibrx

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Clinical Development

11.3.2.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.3. Analyst Views

12. Chondrosarcoma: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Chondrosarcoma

12.3. Conjoint Analysis of Chondrosarcoma

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of Chondrosarcoma in the 7MM

12.6. The United States

12.6.1. Total Market Size of Chondrosarcoma in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of Chondrosarcoma by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Chondrosarcoma in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of Chondrosarcoma by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Chondrosarcoma in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of Chondrosarcoma by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Chondrosarcoma

14. SWOT Analysis of Chondrosarcoma

15. KOL Views of Chondrosarcoma

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Chondrosarcoma

16.1. The US

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Chondrosarcoma Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [34]

List of Figures [30]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Servier Inhibrx

For more information about this report visit

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