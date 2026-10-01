Peritoneal Cancer - Global Drug Pipeline Analysis And Competitive Landscape, 2026 75+ Therapies Drive Adcs, Targeted Therapy, And Immunotherapy Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the global peritoneal cancer pipeline, spanning novel ADCs, targeted therapies and immunotherapies, with clinical progress, partnerships, unmet needs and inactive assets.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Peritoneal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Peritoneal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report delivers a comprehensive global analysis of the peritoneal cancer pipeline, covering 60+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs across clinical and nonclinical development. It evaluates active and inactive candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration, and molecule type. The report also examines clinical studies, mechanisms of action, regulatory designations, licensing agreements, collaborations, funding, mergers and acquisitions, and other product development activities influencing the peritoneal cancer therapeutics market.

Geographic Coverage

Global coverage

Peritoneal Cancer Overview

Peritoneal cancer includes primary malignancies originating in the abdominal mesothelium and secondary disease resulting from tumor dissemination into the peritoneal cavity. Primary peritoneal cancer includes histological classifications such as extraovarian primary peritoneal carcinoma (EOPPC), serous surface papillary carcinoma, papillary serous carcinoma of the peritoneum, extraovarian Mullerian adenocarcinoma, and normal-sized ovarian carcinoma syndrome.

Common clinical presentations include abdominal bloating, distension, nausea, indigestion, anorexia, weight loss, fatigue, constipation, and abdominal or back pain. Abdominal distension, pain, ascites, and a palpable abdominal mass are frequently reported.

Disease progression involves tumor cell detachment from primary cancers, including ovarian, colorectal, and gastric malignancies, followed by circulation through peritoneal fluid and adhesion to the mesothelium. Tumor cells subsequently invade surrounding tissues, stimulate angiogenesis, and establish metastatic deposits. Dissemination may also occur through lymphatic pathways or during surgical procedures.

Diagnosis combines laboratory testing, imaging, cytology, and histopathology. Investigations may include complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, coagulation studies, serum albumin, and tumor markers such as CA-125, carcinoembryonic antigen, CA 19-9, alpha-fetoprotein, and CA 15-3. Ultrasound, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and PET-CT support the evaluation of masses, ascites, peritoneal dissemination, and metastases. Paracentesis, biopsy, laparoscopy, laparotomy, and immunohistochemistry may be used for definitive characterization.

Current peritoneal cancer treatment uses multimodal strategies that may include cytoreductive surgery, hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, systemic chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Intraperitoneal approaches include early postoperative intraperitoneal chemotherapy, pressurized intraperitoneal aerosol chemotherapy, and bidirectional/neoadjuvant intraperitoneal and systemic chemotherapy. Agents used across treatment settings include mitomycin C, cisplatin, oxaliplatin, 5-fluorouracil, taxanes, PARP inhibitors such as olaparib, and checkpoint inhibitors.

Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Highlights

The report assesses commercial and clinical opportunities across Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Pre-clinical, and Discovery stage programs. It identifies research trends, unmet needs, novel technologies, clinical trial activity, and emerging therapeutic strategies intended to improve outcomes for patients with peritoneal cancer.

Selected Emerging Peritoneal Cancer Drugs



AZD5335 - AstraZeneca: AZD5335 is an FR?-targeted antibody-drug conjugate carrying the topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload AZ14170132. The candidate is being evaluated in Phase III development for peritoneal cancer.

RC88 - RemeGen Co., Ltd.: RC88 is a mesothelin-targeted antibody-drug conjugate incorporating a cleavable linker and MMAE cytotoxic payload. It is currently in Phase II development.

Sovilnesib - Volastra Therapeutics, Inc.: Sovilnesib is an orally bioavailable, small-molecule inhibitor of KIF18A. Its activity may disrupt bipolar spindle integrity and inhibit proliferation in tumors with chromosomal instability. The drug is in Phase I development. BL-M17D1 - SystImmune Inc.: BL-M17D1 is an antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2-expressing solid tumors. It uses a specialized linker and cytotoxic payload to induce tumor cell death following internalization. The candidate is in Phase I development.

Therapeutic Segmentation

Pipeline products are assessed by clinical stage, including late-stage products in Phase III, mid-stage products in Phase II, Early-stage product programs in Phase I, Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates, and discontinued or inactive assets. Routes of administration include oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical delivery. Molecule types include recombinant fusion proteins, small molecule therapies, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapies. Product strategies are categorized as Mono, Combination, or Mono/Combination.

Key Companies

Companies covered include AstraZeneca, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Volastra Therapeutics, Inc., SystImmune Inc., Instil Bio, OncoC4, Inc., AbbVie, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Toray Industries, Inc, Precigen, Inc, Celldex Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Transgene, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Arsenal Biosciences, Inc., Novakand Pharma AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Artios Pharma Ltd, 23andMe, Inc., Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc., Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc., TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC, CanariaBio Inc., and Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd.

Key Pipeline Products

Featured candidates include AZD5335, RC88, Sovilnesib, BL-M17D1, ITIL-306, AI-061, ABBV-901, RP12146, TRK-950, PRGN-3005, CDX-585, XMT-1660, INCB0123667, TG4050, BP1001-A, AB-1015, KAND567, REGN5668, ART0380, 23ME-00610, AVZO-021, MDNA11, TORL-1-23, Oregovomab, and B013.

Report Scope



Peritoneal cancer pipeline analysis and product profiles

Clinical and nonclinical development-stage assessment

Mechanisms of action and clinical study status

Inactive and discontinued drug analysis

Unmet needs and potential impact of emerging therapies

Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations

Licensing, funding, mergers and acquisitions

Regulatory approvals and designations Current trends, drug classes, and novel technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Peritoneal Cancer: Overview



Introduction

Signs and Symptoms

Causes

Pathophysiology

Diagnosis Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment



Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Peritoneal Cancer- Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

AZD5335: AstraZeneca



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

RC88: RemeGen Co., Ltd.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

BL-M17D1: SystImmune Inc.



Product Description

Research and Development Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Peritoneal Cancer Key Companies

Peritoneal Cancer Key Products

Peritoneal Cancer- Unmet Needs

Peritoneal Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers

Peritoneal Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Peritoneal Cancer Analyst Views

Appendix

List of Tables [12]

List of Figures [12]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AstraZeneca

RemeGen Co., Ltd.

Volastra Therapeutics, Inc.

SystImmune Inc.

Instil Bio

OncoC4, Inc.

AbbVie

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA

Toray Industries, Inc

Precigen, Inc

Celldex Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics

Incyte Corporation

Transgene

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Arsenal Biosciences, Inc.

Novakand Pharma AB

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Artios Pharma Ltd

23andMe, Inc.

Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc.

Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.

TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC

CanariaBio Inc. Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

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