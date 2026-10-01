Peritoneal Cancer - Global Drug Pipeline Analysis And Competitive Landscape, 2026 75+ Therapies Drive Adcs, Targeted Therapy, And Immunotherapy Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Peritoneal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Peritoneal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2026" report delivers a comprehensive global analysis of the peritoneal cancer pipeline, covering 60+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs across clinical and nonclinical development. It evaluates active and inactive candidates by development stage, product type, route of administration, and molecule type. The report also examines clinical studies, mechanisms of action, regulatory designations, licensing agreements, collaborations, funding, mergers and acquisitions, and other product development activities influencing the peritoneal cancer therapeutics market.
Geographic Coverage
- Global coverage
Peritoneal Cancer Overview
Peritoneal cancer includes primary malignancies originating in the abdominal mesothelium and secondary disease resulting from tumor dissemination into the peritoneal cavity. Primary peritoneal cancer includes histological classifications such as extraovarian primary peritoneal carcinoma (EOPPC), serous surface papillary carcinoma, papillary serous carcinoma of the peritoneum, extraovarian Mullerian adenocarcinoma, and normal-sized ovarian carcinoma syndrome.
Common clinical presentations include abdominal bloating, distension, nausea, indigestion, anorexia, weight loss, fatigue, constipation, and abdominal or back pain. Abdominal distension, pain, ascites, and a palpable abdominal mass are frequently reported.
Disease progression involves tumor cell detachment from primary cancers, including ovarian, colorectal, and gastric malignancies, followed by circulation through peritoneal fluid and adhesion to the mesothelium. Tumor cells subsequently invade surrounding tissues, stimulate angiogenesis, and establish metastatic deposits. Dissemination may also occur through lymphatic pathways or during surgical procedures.
Diagnosis combines laboratory testing, imaging, cytology, and histopathology. Investigations may include complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, coagulation studies, serum albumin, and tumor markers such as CA-125, carcinoembryonic antigen, CA 19-9, alpha-fetoprotein, and CA 15-3. Ultrasound, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and PET-CT support the evaluation of masses, ascites, peritoneal dissemination, and metastases. Paracentesis, biopsy, laparoscopy, laparotomy, and immunohistochemistry may be used for definitive characterization.
Current peritoneal cancer treatment uses multimodal strategies that may include cytoreductive surgery, hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy, systemic chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. Intraperitoneal approaches include early postoperative intraperitoneal chemotherapy, pressurized intraperitoneal aerosol chemotherapy, and bidirectional/neoadjuvant intraperitoneal and systemic chemotherapy. Agents used across treatment settings include mitomycin C, cisplatin, oxaliplatin, 5-fluorouracil, taxanes, PARP inhibitors such as olaparib, and checkpoint inhibitors.
Peritoneal Cancer Pipeline Highlights
The report assesses commercial and clinical opportunities across Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Pre-clinical, and Discovery stage programs. It identifies research trends, unmet needs, novel technologies, clinical trial activity, and emerging therapeutic strategies intended to improve outcomes for patients with peritoneal cancer.
Selected Emerging Peritoneal Cancer Drugs
- AZD5335 - AstraZeneca: AZD5335 is an FR?-targeted antibody-drug conjugate carrying the topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload AZ14170132. The candidate is being evaluated in Phase III development for peritoneal cancer. RC88 - RemeGen Co., Ltd.: RC88 is a mesothelin-targeted antibody-drug conjugate incorporating a cleavable linker and MMAE cytotoxic payload. It is currently in Phase II development. Sovilnesib - Volastra Therapeutics, Inc.: Sovilnesib is an orally bioavailable, small-molecule inhibitor of KIF18A. Its activity may disrupt bipolar spindle integrity and inhibit proliferation in tumors with chromosomal instability. The drug is in Phase I development. BL-M17D1 - SystImmune Inc.: BL-M17D1 is an antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER2-expressing solid tumors. It uses a specialized linker and cytotoxic payload to induce tumor cell death following internalization. The candidate is in Phase I development.
Therapeutic Segmentation
Pipeline products are assessed by clinical stage, including late-stage products in Phase III, mid-stage products in Phase II, Early-stage product programs in Phase I, Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates, and discontinued or inactive assets. Routes of administration include oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, parenteral, and topical delivery. Molecule types include recombinant fusion proteins, small molecule therapies, monoclonal antibodies, peptides, polymers, and gene therapies. Product strategies are categorized as Mono, Combination, or Mono/Combination.
Key Companies
Companies covered include AstraZeneca, RemeGen Co., Ltd., Volastra Therapeutics, Inc., SystImmune Inc., Instil Bio, OncoC4, Inc., AbbVie, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA, Toray Industries, Inc, Precigen, Inc, Celldex Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, Transgene, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Arsenal Biosciences, Inc., Novakand Pharma AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Artios Pharma Ltd, 23andMe, Inc., Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc., Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc., TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC, CanariaBio Inc., and Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd.
Key Pipeline Products
Featured candidates include AZD5335, RC88, Sovilnesib, BL-M17D1, ITIL-306, AI-061, ABBV-901, RP12146, TRK-950, PRGN-3005, CDX-585, XMT-1660, INCB0123667, TG4050, BP1001-A, AB-1015, KAND567, REGN5668, ART0380, 23ME-00610, AVZO-021, MDNA11, TORL-1-23, Oregovomab, and B013.
Report Scope
- Peritoneal cancer pipeline analysis and product profiles Clinical and nonclinical development-stage assessment Mechanisms of action and clinical study status Inactive and discontinued drug analysis Unmet needs and potential impact of emerging therapies Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia collaborations Licensing, funding, mergers and acquisitions Regulatory approvals and designations Current trends, drug classes, and novel technologies
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Peritoneal Cancer: Overview
- Introduction Signs and Symptoms Causes Pathophysiology Diagnosis Disease Management
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type Assessment by Stage and Product Type Assessment by Route of Administration Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration Assessment by Molecule Type Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Peritoneal Cancer- Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
AZD5335: AstraZeneca
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
RC88: RemeGen Co., Ltd.
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
BL-M17D1: SystImmune Inc.
- Product Description Research and Development Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Peritoneal Cancer Key Companies
Peritoneal Cancer Key Products
Peritoneal Cancer- Unmet Needs
Peritoneal Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers
Peritoneal Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Peritoneal Cancer Analyst Views
Appendix
List of Tables [12]
List of Figures [12]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AstraZeneca RemeGen Co., Ltd. Volastra Therapeutics, Inc. SystImmune Inc. Instil Bio OncoC4, Inc. AbbVie Rhizen Pharmaceuticals SA Toray Industries, Inc Precigen, Inc Celldex Therapeutics Mersana Therapeutics Incyte Corporation Transgene Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Arsenal Biosciences, Inc. Novakand Pharma AB Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Artios Pharma Ltd 23andMe, Inc. Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc. TORL Biotherapeutics, LLC CanariaBio Inc. Shanghai Jiaolian Drug Research and Development Co., Ltd
For more information about this clinical trials report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment