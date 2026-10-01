Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis (GPA) - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 Targeted, Steroid-Sparing Therapies Drive Growth And Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Targeted, steroid-sparing therapies, earlier diagnosis and rising biologic adoption are reshaping GPA care, creating opportunities for safer, differentiated treatments.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the GPA treatment landscape, patient population, epidemiology, market dynamics and commercial opportunities across the United States, EU4 countries of Germany, Spain, Italy and France, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis is a rare ANCA-associated vasculitis characterized by necrotizing inflammation of small- to medium-sized blood vessels. The disease frequently involves the upper respiratory tract, lungs and kidneys and is commonly associated with proteinase 3 anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies. Clinical manifestations may include chronic sinusitis, nasal ulcers, pulmonary nodules, hemoptysis and rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical because uncontrolled inflammation can result in irreversible organ damage.

GPA is considered the most prevalent form of ANCA-associated vasculitis. Its estimated annual incidence is approximately 10-20 cases per million people worldwide, although geographic variation is substantial. Upper respiratory tract involvement occurs in approximately 92% of patients, followed by lower respiratory tract involvement in about 85% and renal involvement in approximately 80%. Musculoskeletal, ocular, skin and peripheral nervous system manifestations may also develop during the disease course. PR3-ANCA-positive disease represents approximately three-quarters of diagnosed GPA cases.

GPA Diagnosis and Treatment Landscape

Diagnosis is based on clinical presentation, ANCA serology, imaging, laboratory findings and histopathological confirmation when tissue biopsy is feasible. Routine laboratory results may show impaired renal function, abnormal urinalysis, elevated erythrocyte sedimentation rate and increased C-reactive protein. Improved access to ANCA testing, updated classification criteria and more advanced disease monitoring are supporting earlier diagnosis, patient stratification and relapse detection.

GPA treatment is divided into induction and maintenance phases. For severe disease, induction commonly includes RITUXAN or cyclophosphamide with glucocorticoids. Methotrexate may be considered for selected patients with less severe disease. Maintenance options include rituximab, azathioprine and methotrexate. Treatment objectives include rapid remission, prevention of relapse, preservation of organ function and reduction of cumulative therapy-related toxicity.

TAVNEOS is an oral C5a receptor antagonist approved for severe active GPA and microscopic polyangiitis in combination with standard therapy. By inhibiting C5a-mediated neutrophil activation, TAVNEOS supports disease control while reducing reliance on high-dose glucocorticoids. Amgen completed its approximately USD 3.7 billion acquisition of ChemoCentryx in October 2022, adding TAVNEOS to its inflammation and nephrology portfolio.

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis Market Drivers



Earlier diagnosis: Greater awareness of ANCA-associated vasculitis and expanded use of serology, imaging and biopsy are increasing the identified patient population and enabling earlier treatment.

Targeted therapy adoption: RITUXAN and TAVNEOS are supporting the transition from broad immunosuppression toward targeted and steroid-sparing treatment strategies.

Improved disease monitoring: Enhanced assessment of disease activity is helping clinicians optimize therapy, identify relapse and improve long-term outcomes.

Persistent unmet need: High relapse rates, irreversible organ damage, infection risk and cumulative glucocorticoid toxicity continue to create demand for safer and more durable therapies. Clinical innovation: Research into B-cell depletion, complement inhibition, neutrophil activation and cytokine-mediated pathways is expected to expand treatment options across ANCA-associated vasculitis.

The United States represented the largest GPA market among the 7MM in 2025 and is expected to retain its leading position during the forecast period. Market growth through 2036 is anticipated to be supported by increasing biologic use, earlier diagnosis, improved access to specialist care and adoption of steroid-sparing therapies. High treatment costs, reimbursement restrictions and long-term safety concerns may moderate uptake.

Competitive and Pipeline Analysis

The report evaluates approved therapies and clinical-stage assets across Phase I-III development, including mechanisms of action, clinical data, patents, collaborations, regulatory milestones and strategic partnerships. It also examines emerging treatments within the broader ANCA-associated vasculitis landscape.

Depemokimab, developed by GSK, is an ultra-long-acting anti-interleukin-5 monoclonal antibody in Phase III development for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis and other eosinophil-driven inflammatory disorders. NS-229, an investigational selective JAK1 inhibitor from NS Pharma, is being evaluated in a global Phase II trial for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis. These programs are relevant to the broader competitive environment but are not positioned as GPA-specific therapies in the current development landscape.

In June 2026, Amgen presented real-world evidence at EULAR 2026 indicating that avacopan maintained its established efficacy and safety profile while supporting reduced steroid use in ANCA-associated vasculitis. GSK has also outlined planned regulatory milestones for depemokimab in eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis during the second half of 2026.

GPA Drug Uptake, Pricing and Market Access

RITUXAN is expected to maintain substantial use because of its established efficacy, guideline-supported role and clinical experience in induction and maintenance therapy. TAVNEOS is projected to gain adoption based on its steroid-sparing profile, although cost, reimbursement requirements and the availability of long-term real-world evidence may influence uptake.

The report assesses therapy adoption, peak patient share, anticipated sales, pricing trends and reimbursement considerations. It also reviews how treatment cost, clinical benefit, route of administration, dosing frequency, safety and efficacy may affect market access and long-term utilization.

Key Unmet Needs in GPA



High relapse rates despite available induction and maintenance therapies

Safer long-term treatment options with lower cumulative toxicity

Validated biomarkers for disease activity and relapse prediction

Earlier identification of patients at risk of irreversible organ damage Improved access to targeted therapies across geographic markets

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The GPA market report includes historical and forecasted epidemiology and market analysis for 2022-2036, current treatment practices, patient journey insights, therapy-specific market share, clinical development activity and competitive positioning. Bottom-up forecasting connects the eligible patient population with therapy uptake and revenue projections across the 7MM.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from physicians, researchers and other Key Opinion Leaders across institutions in the United States and Europe. These insights support analysis of prescribing behavior, treatment switching, patient adherence, access barriers, unmet needs and the anticipated adoption of emerging therapies.

SWOT and conjoint analyses evaluate the competitive environment and rank therapies using attributes including efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, market entry timing, probability of success and addressable patient population. The findings are designed to support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare providers and other stakeholders with pipeline prioritization, market access planning, product positioning and launch strategy development.



GPA patient population and epidemiology forecast

Granulomatosis with polyangiitis market size and growth trends

Current and emerging GPA therapy analysis

Drug uptake and peak patient share assessment

Pricing, reimbursement and analogue evaluation

Competitive landscape and company profiles

Unmet needs and market opportunity analysis Expert perspectives and real-world treatment insights

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences and Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions and Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

6. Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (by Phase, MoA, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cause and Inheritance

7.3. Signs and Symptoms

7.4. Complications

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.6.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.6.2. Diagnosis Algorithm

7.6.3. Diagnosis Guidelines

8. Treatment

8.1. Treatment Algorithm

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

8.2.1. Practical Guidelines for Managing Adults with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

8.2.2. Towards a Safety Net For Management of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA): Guidelines

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in the US

9.4.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Organ Involvement in the US

9.4.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Antibody Type in the US

9.4.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Severity in the US

9.4.5. Total Treated Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in the US

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Organ Involvement in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Antibody Type in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Severity in EU4 and the UK

9.5.5. Total Treated Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in Japan

9.6.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Organ Involvement in Japan

9.6.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Antibody Type in Japan

9.6.4. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Severity in Japan

9.6.5. Total Treated Cases of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

11.2. Avacopan (TAVNEOS): Amgen

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Clinical Development

11.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.6. Analyst Views

11.2.7. Safety and Efficacy

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

12.2. Depemokimab: GSK

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Analyst Views

12.3. NS-229: NS Pharma

12.3.1. Product Description

12.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.3.5. Analyst Views

13. Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA): 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook

13.3. Conjoint Analysis

13.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.4.1. Cost Assumptions and Rebates

13.4.2. Pricing Trends

13.4.3. Analogue Assessment

13.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

13.5. Total Market Size of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in the 7MM

13.6. The United States

13.6.1. Total Market Size of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in the US

13.6.2. Market Size of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Therapies in the US

13.7. EU4 and the UK

13.7.1. Total Market Size of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in EU4 and the UK

13.7.2. Market Size of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.8. Japan

13.8.1. Total Market Size of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) in Japan

13.8.2. Market Size of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) by Therapies in Japan

14. Unmet Needs of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

15. SWOT Analysis of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

16. KOL Views of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

17. Market Access and Reimbursement of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

17.1. The US

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) Therapies

18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology

19. Analyst's Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About the Publisher

List of Tables [54]

List of Figures [45]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



GSK

Amgen NS Pharma

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