Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Market Insights, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2036 Myosin Inhibitors And Pipeline Innovation Drive 7MM Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost HCM ROI by prioritizing high-unmet non-obstructive disease, differentiated targeted therapies, label expansion, payer access and data-driven uptake strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of HCM epidemiology, treatment practices, market trends, emerging therapies and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Japan.

HCM is the most common inherited cardiac disorder and a major cause of heart failure and sudden cardiac death, particularly among young adults. The condition may be obstructive or non-obstructive, with obstructive HCM representing most clinically diagnosed cases. Males are more frequently affected than females, and the number of cases in the United States is projected to increase through 2036.

According to DelveInsight estimates, total prevalent HCM cases across the 7MM reached approximately 10.9 million in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest share of diagnosed prevalent cases, while Germany recorded the highest number among the EU4 and the United Kingdom. In the United States, approximately 70% of diagnosed prevalent cases were attributed to obstructive HCM and 30% to non-obstructive HCM.

HCM Market Drivers and Treatment Landscape

Growth in the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market is supported by improved disease awareness, broader family screening and increasing use of echocardiography, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, electrocardiography and genetic testing. Earlier diagnosis and enhanced risk stratification are expanding the addressable patient population and improving identification of individuals at risk of arrhythmias, heart failure and sudden cardiac death.

Conventional HCM treatment has relied on beta-blockers, nondihydropyridine calcium channel blockers, disopyramide and antiarrhythmic agents. Septal reduction procedures, including surgical myectomy and alcohol septal ablation, remain important for patients with severe symptomatic obstruction that does not respond adequately to medical therapy. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators may be recommended for patients at elevated risk of sudden cardiac death.

The introduction of cardiac myosin inhibitors has shifted the market toward mechanism-based treatment. Mavacamten (CAMZYOS), developed by Bristol Myers Squibb, was the first cardiac myosin inhibitor approved for symptomatic obstructive HCM. Its approval was supported by the Phase III EXPLORER-HCM trial. Due to the risk of heart failure associated with systolic dysfunction, treatment in the United States is managed through the CAMZYOS Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy program.

Aficamten (MYQORZO), developed by Cytokinetics, became the second approved cardiac myosin inhibitor for symptomatic obstructive HCM and represents a significant competitor to mavacamten. Approval was supported by the Phase III SEQUOIA-HCM trial, which demonstrated benefits across symptoms, exercise capacity, hemodynamic measures and biomarkers. Its shorter half-life and potential dosing flexibility may support adoption, while mavacamten is expected to retain a substantial market position through established physician familiarity and clinical experience.

HCM Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The HCM pipeline includes therapies targeting myocardial energetics, cardiac metabolism and sarcomere dysfunction. Leading companies include Cytokinetics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Edgewise Therapeutics and Tenaya Therapeutics.



Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is evaluating this dual SGLT1/SGLT2 inhibitor in obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. The Phase III SONATA-HCM study remained on track for enrollment completion in mid-2026, with topline results anticipated in Q1 2027.

Ninerafaxstat: Imbria Pharmaceuticals is evaluating its metabolism-focused candidate in the Phase II FORTITUDE-HCM program. The therapy is designed to improve myocardial energetics and cardiac efficiency, with development focused on non-obstructive HCM.

EDG-7500: Edgewise Therapeutics is assessing this selective sarcomere-targeted candidate in the Phase II CIRRUS-HCM trial. Positive clinical updates were announced in December 2025. TN-201: Tenaya Therapeutics is contributing to the expanding HCM innovation landscape through its gene therapy development program.

Recent regulatory and clinical developments include the December 2025 US FDA approval and February 2026 European Commission approval of aficamten for adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM. In May 2026, Cytokinetics reported that the Phase III ACACIA-HCM trial in symptomatic non-obstructive HCM met both primary endpoints, demonstrating improvements in KCCQ-CSS and maximal exercise performance. In June 2026, the US FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb's supplemental New Drug Application for mavacamten in adolescents aged 12 to under 18 years with symptomatic obstructive HCM, granting Priority Review with a PDUFA date of September 30, 2026.

HCM Market Outlook and Unmet Needs

The HCM therapeutics market is expected to expand steadily from 2026 to 2036 as diagnosis rates rise and targeted treatment options become more widely available. Uptake of mavacamten is anticipated to remain strong, with potential adolescent label expansion offering an additional growth opportunity. Aficamten is expected to gain meaningful market share based on its clinical profile and dosing characteristics. Sotagliflozin and ninerafaxstat may provide differentiated options for patients with cardiometabolic complications or non-obstructive disease, while EDG-7500 could broaden the future sarcomere-targeted treatment landscape.

Important unmet needs remain, particularly for non-obstructive HCM. Additional challenges include limited predictive biomarkers, persistent symptoms, arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death risk, treatment accessibility, high therapy costs and the need for long-term evidence supporting emerging approaches. Market access and reimbursement will therefore depend on clinical benefit, pricing, patient selection, monitoring requirements and payer assessment of long-term value.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report evaluates historical and forecast HCM epidemiology and market performance from 2022 to 2036. It includes therapy-level market share, drug uptake, peak patient share, pricing trends, analogue assessment, treatment addressable market analysis and country-specific forecasts. Pipeline profiles review mechanisms of action, clinical trial results, regulatory status, patents, collaborations and strategic partnerships.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from more than 15 key opinion leaders and subject matter experts across major research institutions and cardiovascular organizations. These insights support analysis of prescribing patterns, treatment adherence, therapy switching, accessibility barriers, clinical adoption and unmet medical needs.



HCM patient population and diagnosed prevalence forecasts

HCM market size, growth trends and commercial opportunities

Approved and emerging therapy profiles

Competitive landscape and pipeline analysis

Drug uptake and peak patient share projections

Pricing, reimbursement and market access assessment

SWOT and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies Country-level treatment practices and expert perspectives

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors and healthcare stakeholders seeking to understand the evolving hypertrophic cardiomyopathy market. Its epidemiology-based forecasting, competitive analysis and assessment of targeted therapies provide actionable intelligence for clinical development, portfolio planning, market access and commercialization strategies across the 7MM.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

6. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2026

6.3. Market Share of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Signs And Symptoms

7.4. Diagnosis

7.4.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.4.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.5. Treatment and Management

7.5.1. Treatment Algorithm

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States

8.4.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States

8.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States

8.4.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States

8.4.5. Total Treated Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Total Treated Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in Japan

8.6.2. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in Japan

8.6.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in Japan

8.6.4. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in Japan

8.6.5. Total Treated Cases of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

10. Marketed Therapies of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

10.2. Aficamten (MYQORZO): Cytokinetics

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst Views

10.3. Mavacamten (CAMZYOS): Bristol Myers Squibb

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

11.2. Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. Ninerafaxstat: Imbria Pharmaceuticals

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst Views

12. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM): Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

12.3. Conjoint Analysis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the 7MM

12.6. The United States

12.6.1. Total Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

14. SWOT Analysis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

15. KOL Views of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

16.1. The US

16.2. In EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [51]

List of Figures [58]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Cytokinetics

Bristol Myers Squibb

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Imbria Pharmaceuticals

Edgewise Therapeutics Tenaya Therapeutics

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