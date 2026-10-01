Ewing Sarcoma - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, Pipeline, And Forecast To 2036 Market To Triple To USD 90 Million As Novel Therapies Target Critical Unmet Need

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on first-mover potential through targeted therapies, orphan-drug pathways, pipeline prioritization, and market-access strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ewing Sarcoma - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ewing Sarcoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ewing sarcoma market across the United States, EU4 countries comprising Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It examines historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, emerging therapies, competitive developments, market access, drug uptake, and commercial opportunities from 2022 to 2036.

Ewing Sarcoma Market Size and Growth Forecast



2025 Ewing sarcoma market size across the leading markets: approximately USD 30 million

2036 projected Ewing sarcoma market size: approximately USD 90 million

Expected growth rate from 2026-2036: 11.7% CAGR Total incident Ewing sarcoma cases in the 7MM in 2025: approximately 1,250

The United States accounted for the highest number of incident cases in 2025. Among EU4 countries, Germany recorded the greatest patient burden and represented approximately 25% of the combined EU4 and UK market. Japan reported the lowest number of cases across the 7MM.

Market expansion is expected to be supported by improved molecular diagnostics, increased disease awareness, growing clinical trial activity, and the development of targeted therapies and novel combination regimens. The absence of approved Ewing sarcoma-specific therapies creates substantial unmet need and offers first-mover opportunities for companies developing treatments for relapsed, refractory, and metastatic disease.

Ewing Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

Ewing sarcoma primarily affects bones and soft tissues in children, adolescents, and young adults. Approximately 80% of cases occur in patients younger than 20 years, with the highest incidence observed among those aged 10-14 years, followed by the 15-19-year age group. The disease has a male predominance, with an estimated male-to-female ratio of 1.4:1.

Tumors commonly originate in the diaphysis and diaphyseal metaphyseal regions of long bones, pelvis, and ribs. Extraskeletal Ewing sarcoma accounts for approximately 12% of cases. Disease occurrence after age 30 is uncommon, and tumors in older patients are more likely to arise in soft tissue.

In the United States, approximately 360 localized and 160 metastatic incident cases were estimated in 2025. Outcomes have improved for localized disease, with 5-year survival estimated at 70-80%. Survival for metastatic disease remains considerably lower at approximately 30-40%, reinforcing the need for more effective systemic therapies.

Current Ewing Sarcoma Treatment Landscape

Ewing sarcoma treatment requires multidisciplinary management involving chemotherapy, surgery, and/or radiotherapy. Multi-agent chemotherapy remains the standard treatment backbone because of the risk of micrometastatic disease. VDC/IE, consisting of vincristine, doxorubicin, and cyclophosphamide alternating with ifosfamide and etoposide, is widely used for newly diagnosed localized and metastatic disease. VIDE and VAIA may be considered in selected settings.

Local tumor control is achieved through surgery, radiotherapy, or a combination of both. First-line treatment for metastatic disease generally uses the same chemotherapy backbone as localized disease, with local control directed at primary and metastatic sites.

There is no universally accepted second-line standard for relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma. Common salvage regimens include cyclophosphamide plus topotecan, irinotecan plus temozolomide with or without vincristine, high-dose ifosfamide, and gemcitabine-based combinations. High-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplantation remains under investigation and is selectively used. Clinical trial participation is strongly encouraged for patients with advanced disease.

Ewing Sarcoma Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The Ewing sarcoma pipeline includes targeted agents, apoptosis-inducing therapies, transcription inhibitors, immunotherapies, and precision-based combinations. Prominent companies include Inhibrx, Amgen, SEED Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and PharmaMar. Key clinical-stage candidates include:



Lurbinectedin

Ozekibart (INBRX-109)

Xaluritamig ST-01156

Lurbinectedin is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial involving pediatric populations. The therapy targets oncogenic transcription programs and modulates tumor-associated macrophages, supporting its investigation in tumors driven by transcriptional dependencies.

Ozekibart (INBRX-109), a DR5 agonist monoclonal antibody, is designed to induce tumor cell apoptosis. Data presented by Inhibrx at the ESMO Sarcoma and Rare Cancers Congress in March 2026 showed that ozekibart combined with irinotecan and temozolomide achieved an objective response rate of approximately 64.5% and a disease control rate of approximately 87% in relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma.

In January 2026, the global INTER-EWING-1 clinical trial was initiated to evaluate improved frontline strategies intended to reduce relapse and strengthen survival outcomes. Research reported in October 2025 also highlighted encouraging early findings for anti-angiogenic therapy, including pazopanib, in pediatric metastatic Ewing sarcoma.

Market Drivers and Unmet Needs

Improved imaging, molecular testing, and access to specialized oncology care are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis. Orphan drug incentives and expanding clinical research are also supporting pipeline development. However, several major gaps continue to affect patient outcomes:



Limited effective therapies for relapsed, refractory, and metastatic disease

Delays in diagnosis and treatment initiation

Insufficient access to experienced sarcoma pathologists and specialist centers

Lack of reliable biomarkers for prognosis and treatment response Limited availability of large-scale clinical trial populations

Cytotoxic chemotherapy is expected to retain a leading role in the near term. However, uptake of targeted treatments and novel combinations is projected to increase as clinical evidence develops. Therapies such as ozekibart, lurbinectedin, and xaluritamig may gain adoption initially in relapsed or refractory settings, where the need for new options is greatest.

Market Access, Pricing and Strategic Analysis

The report evaluates reimbursement, pricing trends, analogue selection, patient access, adherence, and anticipated therapy uptake. In the United States, access is influenced by public and private insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program, and pharmacy benefit managers. Reimbursement decisions are expected to depend on clinical benefit, treatment cost, durability of response, and the availability of alternative therapies.

Qualitative analysis includes SWOT and conjoint assessments covering efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population. Primary research incorporates perspectives from key opinion leaders and subject matter experts across the 7MM, including specialists affiliated with institutions such as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Berlin Institute of Health at Charite, and the University of Nottingham.

Report Highlights



11-year Ewing sarcoma market forecast through 2036

Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting

Patient population and disease burden analysis by geography

Current treatment practices and therapeutic algorithms

Pipeline drug profiles and clinical development analysis

Market size, therapy share, pricing, and uptake projections

Competitive intelligence covering leading and emerging companies

Unmet needs, market attractiveness, SWOT analysis, and conjoint analysis Key opinion leader insights supporting market access and pipeline strategy

The analysis indicates that the Ewing sarcoma treatment landscape is gradually shifting from dependence on non-specific chemotherapy toward biologically driven, precision-based combination strategies. Continued research, optimized clinical trial design, specialist collaboration, and improved patient access will be central to advancing care and unlocking future Ewing sarcoma market opportunities through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of Ewing sarcoma

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. Key Conference Highlights

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Ewing sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Ewing sarcoma By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Ewing sarcoma By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Ewing sarcoma

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment

8. Treatment Guidelines of Ewing sarcoma

8.1. American College of Rheumatology (2021)

8.2. EULAR/Pres Recommendations for the Diagnosis and Management of Still's Disease

8.3. Japan College of Rheumatology Clinical Practice Guidelines

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Ewing sarcoma

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in the United States

9.4.2. Age-specific Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in the United States

9.4.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in the United States

9.4.4. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in the United States

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Age-specific Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in Japan

9.6.2. Age-specific Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in Japan

9.6.3. Gender-specific Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in Japan

9.6.4. Stage-specific Incident Cases of Ewing sarcoma in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Ewing sarcoma

11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Ewing sarcoma

11.2. Lurbinectedin (ZEPZELCA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals and PharmaMar

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.2.4. Analyst Views

11.3. INBRX-109: Inhibrx

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activity

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.3.4. Analyst Views

12. Ewing sarcoma: 7MM Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Ewing sarcoma

12.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.3.1. Cost Assumptions

12.3.2. Pricing Trends

12.3.3. Analogue Assessment

12.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.4. Conjoint Analysis of Ewing sarcoma

12.5. Total Market Size of Ewing sarcoma in the 7MM

12.6. Total Market Size of Ewing sarcoma by Therapies in the 7MM

12.7. The United States

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Ewing sarcoma in the United States

12.7.2. Total Market Size of Ewing sarcoma by Therapies in the United States

12.8. EU4 and the UK

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Ewing sarcoma in EU4 and the UK

12.8.2. Total Market Size of Ewing sarcoma by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.9. Japan

12.9.1. Total Market Size of Ewing sarcoma in Japan

12.9.2. Total Market Size of Ewing sarcoma by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Ewing sarcoma

14. SWOT Analysis of Ewing sarcoma

15. KOL Views of Ewing sarcoma

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Ewing sarcoma

16.1. The United States

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About the Publisher

List of Tables [32]

List of Figures [40]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Inhibrx

Amgen

SEED Therapeutics Jazz Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

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