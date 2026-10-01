Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 7MM Market To Reach USD 40 Billion As Precision Therapies Reshape Growth

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Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of ASCVD epidemiology, treatment practices, market dynamics, competitive developments, and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The ASCVD market was valued at approximately USD 24.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach about USD 40.00 billion by 2036, representing a 4.8% CAGR during 2026-2036. The United States accounted for the largest market share in 2025, followed by Germany. Market growth is supported by population aging, improved post-event survival, persistent cardiometabolic risk factors, earlier intervention, and expanding use of advanced lipid-lowering therapies.

ASCVD Market and Epidemiology Highlights



The diagnosed prevalent ASCVD population across the 7MM was estimated at approximately 65,415,000 cases in 2025.

In the United States, around 55% of diagnosed cases occurred in males and 45% in females, corresponding to approximately 17,300,000 male cases and 13,800,000 female cases.

Adults aged 65 years and above represented the largest diagnosed population in EU4 and the UK, with approximately 15,900,000 cases in 2025.

In Japan, comorbidity-specific diagnosed prevalence was highest for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), at approximately 1,936,000 cases, while Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) accounted for about 102,000 cases. Higher prevalence among older adults reflects accumulated cardiovascular risk factors, greater comorbidity burden, and increased survival following cardiovascular events.

ASCVD Treatment Landscape and Unmet Needs

ASCVD management combines lifestyle modification, pharmacotherapy, and interventional procedures. Statins remain the foundation of lipid-lowering treatment, supported by ezetimibe, bempedoic acid, omega-3 based therapies, antiplatelet agents, anticoagulants, and anti-inflammatory therapies. Revascularization procedures may be used for patients with established disease or severe coronary artery obstruction.

PCSK9-targeted therapies, including evolocumab, alirocumab, and inclisiran, provide additional LDL-C reduction for high-risk patients who do not achieve recommended lipid targets with conventional treatment. REPATHA currently leads the PCSK9 inhibitor market, with approximately USD 1.50 billion in United States revenue in 2025. LEQVIO and emerging oral PCSK9 therapies are expected to gain market share through 2036, particularly as inclisiran patents expire in the United States in 2034 and Europe in 2035.

Significant unmet needs remain, including incomplete LDL-C control, residual inflammatory risk, Drug-Drug interaction concerns, treatment adherence challenges, clinician-dependent adoption, comorbidity burden, and limited access to advanced therapies due to pricing and reimbursement barriers. These gaps are increasing demand for convenient, durable, and multi-pathway treatment options.

ASCVD Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The ASCVD pipeline includes oral PCSK9 inhibitors, RNA-based therapies targeting lipoprotein(a), anti-inflammatory agents, and gene-editing approaches. These candidates may improve adherence, broaden treatment eligibility, and address residual cardiovascular risk beyond conventional lipid reduction.

Olpasiran, developed by Amgen using technology advanced by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, is being evaluated in Phase III trials for patients with elevated Lp (a) and established ASCVD. A Phase III primary prevention study for individuals at high risk of a first cardiovascular event was also initiated in H2 2025.

Other key companies and development programs include NewAmsterdam Pharma and Menarini Group with obicetrapib, Resverlogix with apabetalone, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Novartis with pelacarsen, LIB Therapeutics with lerodalcibep, and AstraZeneca with laroprovstat.



In January 2025, Novartis reported that Phase III pelacarsen data were expected in the first half of 2026, followed by planned regulatory submissions in the second half of the year.

In January 2025, LIB Therapeutics announced publication of a Phase III lerodalcibep study in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. In September 2025, the European Medicines Agency validated Marketing Authorization Applications for obicetrapib and the obicetrapib/ezetimibe fixed-dose combination, beginning the centralized review process.

Drug Uptake, Pricing, and Market Access

The report evaluates therapy adoption, probability-adjusted peak patient share, launch timing, pricing, and market access. Olpasiran is expected to achieve medium-fast uptake, with a probability-adjusted peak share of 3.5% approximately seven years after launch.

Pricing analysis indicates an estimated cost of USD 3 per tablet for once-daily ezetimibe, resulting in an annual treatment cost of approximately USD 1,104. Once-daily bempedoic acid is priced at about USD 11 per tablet, corresponding to an estimated annual cost of USD 3,991. The assessment examines how pricing, reimbursement, and analogue selection may affect adherence and long-term commercial uptake.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The ASCVD market report provides historical and forecast analysis for 2022-2036, including epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, market size by therapy and geography, patient share projections, treatment algorithms, pipeline profiles, patent considerations, regulatory milestones, and competitive intelligence. It also assesses diagnosis trends, treatment accessibility, patient journeys, and clinical development opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Primary research includes perspectives from more than 10 Key Opinion Leaders across the 7MM, with outreach to over 20 experts from institutions including Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research, University of Louisville School of Medicine, and Yale School of Medicine. These insights support analysis of prescribing patterns, treatment switching, adherence, drug adoption, accessibility, and unmet medical needs.

Qualitative analysis includes SWOT and conjoint assessment of emerging ASCVD therapies based on efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population. The report is designed to support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and strategy teams in evaluating ASCVD market opportunities, competitive positioning, clinical development priorities, and launch planning through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Conferences and Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions and Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of ASCVD by Therapies in 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of ASCVD by Therapies in 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Associated Diseases

7.3. Pathophysiology of Atherosclerosis

7.4. Risk Factors of ASCVD

7.5. Symptoms of ASCVD

7.6. Diagnosis

7.6.1. Risk Assessment

7.6.2. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.6.2.1. Kaiser Permanente Washington Guideline for Management of ASCVD

7.6.2.2. ACC/AHA Guidelines on the Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease: 2019

7.6.2.3. Japan Atherosclerosis Society (JAS) Guidelines for Prevention of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases 2017

7.6.2.4. ESC Guidelines on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention in Clinical Practice 2021

8. Treatment of ASCVD

8.1. Treatment Algorithm

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

8.2.1. ACC/AHA Guidelines on the Primary Prevention of ASCVD: 2019

8.2.2. Major Treatment Recommendations of the 2018 AHA/ACC Multisociety Cholesterol Guideline and the 2019 ESC/EAS Guidelines for Secondary ASCVD Prevention

8.2.3. Kaiser Permanente Washington Guideline for the Management of ASCVD

8.2.4. Japan Atherosclerosis Society (JAS) Guidelines for the Prevention of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases 2017

8.2.5. ESC Guidelines on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention in Clinical Practice 2021

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of ASCVD

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in the US

9.4.2. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in the US

9.4.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in the US

9.4.4. Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in the US

9.4.5. Systemic inflammation in ASCVD in the US

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in EU4 and the UK

9.5.5. Systemic inflammation in ASCVD in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in Japan

9.6.2. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in Japan

9.6.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in Japan

9.6.4. Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASCVD in Japan

9.6.5. Systemic Inflammation in ASCVD in Japan

10. Patient Journey of ASCVD

11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Evolocumab (REPATHA): Amgen

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial

11.2.5. Clinical Development

11.2.5.1. Clinical trials information

11.2.6. Analyst Views

11.3. Inclisiran (LEQVIO): Novartis/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial

11.3.5. Clinical Development

11.3.5.1. Clinical trials information

11.3.6. Analyst's View

11.4. Alirocumab (PRALUENT): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

11.4.1. Drug Description

11.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial

11.4.5. Analyst's View

11.5. Bempedoic acid (NEXLETOL/NILEMDO): Esperion Therapeutics/Daiichi Sankyo/Otsuka

11.5.1. Drug Description

11.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.5.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.5.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.5.5. Analyst's View

11.6. Bempedoic acid and ezetimibe (NEXLIZET/NUSTENDI): Esperion Therapeutics/Daiichi Sankyo

11.6.1. Product Description

11.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.6.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.6.5. Analyst's View

11.7. Rivaroxaban (XARELTO): Bayer/Johnson & Johnson

11.7.1. Product Description

11.7.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.7.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.7.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.7.5. Safety and Efficacy

11.7.6. Analyst's View

11.8. Colchicine (Low-Dose Colchicine, LoDoCo): AGEPHA Pharma

11.8.1. Product Description

11.8.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.8.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.8.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.8.5. Analyst's View

11.9. Ticagrelor (BRILINTA): AstraZeneca

11.9.1. Product Description

11.9.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.9.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.9.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.9.5. Analyst's View

11.10. Icosapent ethyl (VASCEPA/VAZKEPA): Amarin Pharmaceuticals

11.10.1. Product Description

11.10.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.10.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.10.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.10.5. Analyst's View

11.11. Semaglutide oral (RYBELSUS): Novo nordisk

11.11.1. Product Description

11.11.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.11.3. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.11.4. Analyst's View

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Olpasiran (AMG 890): Amgen/Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Analyst's View

12.3. Obicetrapib (TA-8995): NewAmsterdam Pharma and Menarini Group

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.3.5. Analyst's View

12.4. Apabetalone (RVX000222): Resverlogix

12.4.1. Drug Description

12.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.4.3. Clinical Development

12.4.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.4.5. Analyst's View

12.5. Pelacarsen (TQJ230): Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Novartis

12.5.1. Drug Description

12.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.5.3. Clinical Development

12.5.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.5.5. Analyst's View

12.6. Lerodalcibep (LIB-003): LIB Therapeutics

12.6.1. Drug Description

12.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.6.3. Clinical Development

12.6.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.6.5. Analyst's View

12.7. Laroprovstat (AZD0780): AstraZeneca

12.7.1. Drug Description

12.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.7.3. Clinical Development

12.7.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.7.5. Analyst's View

12.8. Enlicitide Decanoate (MK-0616): Merck

12.8.1. Drug Description

12.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.8.3. Clinical Development

12.8.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.8.5. Analyst's View

12.9. Maridebart Cafraglutide (MariTide/formerly AMG 133): Amgen

12.9.1. Drug Description

12.9.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.9.3. Clinical Development

12.9.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.9.4. Analyst's View

12.10. Orforglipron (LY3502970): Eli Lilly

12.10.1. Drug Description

12.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.10.3. Clinical Development

12.10.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.10.4. Analyst's View

12.11. Muvalaplin (LY3473329): Eli Lilly

12.11.1. Drug Description

12.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.11.3. Clinical Development

12.11.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.11.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.11.5. Analyst's View

12.12. Retatrutide (LY3437943): Eli Lilly

12.12.1. Drug Description

12.12.2. Clinical Development

12.12.2.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.12.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.12.4. Analyst's View

12.13. Lepodisiran (LY3819469): Eli Lilly

12.13.1. Drug Description

12.13.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.13.3. Clinical Development

12.13.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.13.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.13.5. Analyst's View

12.14. Olezarsen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

12.14.1. Drug Description

12.14.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.14.3. Clinical Development

12.14.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.14.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.14.5. Analyst's View

12.15. Milvexian (BMS-986177; JNJ-70033093): Janssen Research & Development/Bristol-Myers Squibb

12.15.1. Drug Description

12.15.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.15.3. Clinical Development

12.15.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.15.4. Analyst's View

12.16. Ziltivekimab (COR 001): Novo Nordisk

12.16.1. Drug Description

12.16.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.16.3. Clinical Development

12.16.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.16.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.16.5. Analyst's View

12.17. Dalcetrapib: DalCor Pharmaceuticals

12.17.1. Drug Description

12.17.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.17.3. Clinical Development

12.17.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.17.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.17.5. Analyst's View

12.18. Asundexian (BAY2433334): Bayer

12.18.1. Drug Description

12.18.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.18.3. Clinical Development

12.18.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.18.4. Analyst's View

12.19. Zodasiran: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

12.19.1. Drug Description

12.19.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.19.3. Clinical Development

12.19.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.19.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.19.5. Analyst's View

12.20. Zilebesiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals/Roche

12.20.1. Drug Description

12.20.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.20.3. Clinical Development

12.20.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.20.4. Analyst's View

12.21. Vicagrel: Jiangsu Vcare Pharmaceutical Technology

12.21.1. Drug Description

12.21.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.21.3. Clinical Development

12.21.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.21.4. Analyst's View

13. ASCVD: 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3.1. Cost Assumptions

13.4. Conjoint Analysis

13.5. Total Market Size of ASCVD in the 7MM

13.6. Total Market Size of ASCVD by Therapies in the 7MM

13.7. The United States

13.7.1. Total Market Size of ASCVD

13.7.2. Market Size of ASCVD by Therapies in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK

13.8.1. Total Market Size of ASCVD

13.8.2. Market Size of ASCVD by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.9. Japan

13.9.1. Total Market Size of ASCVD

13.9.2. Market Size of ASCVD by Therapies in Japan

14. Unmet Needs of ASCVD

15. SWOT Analysis of ASCVD

16. KOL Views of ASCVD

17. Market Access and Reimbursement of ASCVD

17.1. The United States

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology

19. Analyst's Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About the Publisher

List of Tables [96]

List of Figures [41]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Amgen

Novartis/Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi/ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Esperion Therapeutics/Daiichi Sankyo

Bayer/Johnson & Johnson

AGEPHA Pharma

Resverlogix

LIB Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Merck Novo Nordisk

For more information about this report visit

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