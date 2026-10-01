Buerger's Disease (Thromboangiitis Obliterans) 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 No Approved Therapies And Sparse Pipeline Signal First-Mover Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sparse pipelines and no approved therapies create white-space opportunities as improved diagnosis, vascular care and targeted innovation support US-led momentum.

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Buerger's Disease - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Buerger Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of Buerger disease epidemiology, treatment practices, emerging therapies, market dynamics, and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Japan. The analysis includes historical data and forecasts from 2022-2036, covering patient trends, therapy uptake, market share, pricing, reimbursement, and regional growth potential.

Buerger Disease Clinical and Epidemiological Insights

Buerger disease, also known as thromboangiitis obliterans (TAO), is a rare, progressive, nonatherosclerotic inflammatory vascular disorder affecting small- and medium-sized arteries and veins in the extremities. Disease progression can result in ischemia, pain, ulcers, infection, tissue damage, gangrene, and limb amputation. Tobacco exposure is central to disease initiation and progression, with immune dysfunction, endothelial abnormalities, tobacco hypersensitivity, and genetic susceptibility also under investigation.

Clinical manifestations include discoloration of the fingers and toes, cold extremities, burning or tingling pain, claudication, skin changes, and painful digital ulcers. Diagnosis relies on clinical evaluation, tobacco-use history, vascular examination, Doppler ultrasound, angiography, and laboratory testing to exclude autoimmune disorders, diabetes, and other causes of peripheral vascular disease. Characteristic angiographic findings include segmental vessel occlusions and corkscrew collateral vessels.



Most patients are diagnosed between 20-45 years of age.

The disease is more common in men, with an estimated male-to-female ratio of 3:1, although cases among women are increasing alongside tobacco consumption.

Fewer than 5% of patients are non-smokers.

Reported prevalence has declined over the past 5 years because of lower smoking rates and the adoption of more stringent diagnostic criteria. Cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines, cold exposure, frostbite, and extremity trauma may produce or contribute to clinical and angiographic findings resembling TAO.

Current Buerger Disease Treatment Landscape

Immediate and complete smoking cessation remains the cornerstone of Buerger disease management and the most important intervention for limiting progression. Supportive treatment may include vasodilators such as calcium channel blockers, antiplatelet agents including cilostazol and clopidogrel, pentoxifylline, and prostacyclin or prostaglandin derivatives. Wound care is used to manage ulcers and reduce infection risk.

Sympathectomy, bypass grafting, or other revascularization procedures may be considered in advanced disease, although outcomes can be limited by diffuse and distal vascular involvement. Regenerative therapies and novel vasodilatory approaches are also being explored. No FDA-approved disease-specific therapy is currently available, leaving substantial unmet needs in persistent ischemia, advanced disease management, long-term vascular outcomes, and amputation prevention.

Buerger Disease Market Drivers and Outlook

The Buerger disease market is influenced by tobacco consumption, improved awareness of peripheral vascular disorders, advances in diagnostic techniques, and expanding access to specialist vascular care. Continued tobacco use in developing markets may sustain disease incidence, while earlier diagnosis is expected to support treatment initiation and improve patient management.

The United States is projected to account for the largest Buerger disease market size among the 7MM by 2036. Japan and the European markets are expected to expand gradually as disease recognition, diagnosis rates, and interest in targeted therapies increase. Market development will also depend on clinical success, pricing, reimbursement, physician adoption, patient adherence, and the ability of emerging therapies to demonstrate meaningful improvements over supportive care.

The report evaluates the Buerger disease therapeutics market by treatment class, patient share, revenue, peak uptake, and geographic performance. It also examines country-wise market access, reimbursement pathways, cost-effectiveness, analogue-based pricing, out-of-pocket expenses, and government prescription drug programs. These factors will play an important role in the adoption of future high-cost therapies.

Buerger Disease Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The Buerger disease pipeline remains limited. ATI-1013 from Antidote Therapeutics is the principal identified preclinical candidate. It is a fully human anti-nicotine monoclonal antibody designed to bind and neutralize nicotine. In September 2018, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to ATI-1013 for the treatment of Buerger disease.

The candidate represents a novel strategy directed at the tobacco-associated pathology underlying disease progression. However, its preclinical status and the absence of Phase I-III programs emphasize the early stage of Buerger disease therapeutic development. The competitive analysis covers mechanisms of action, clinical and preclinical evidence, patents, regulatory milestones, collaborations, strategic partnerships, product limitations, and commercial positioning.

Unmet Needs and Market Opportunities



Lack of approved disease-specific and disease-modifying therapies

Limited treatment options for advanced ischemia and distal vascular involvement

Variable long-term outcomes following surgical intervention

Persistent risk of ulcers, infection, gangrene, and limb amputation

Need for earlier diagnosis and improved referral to vascular specialists

Limited clinical development and investment in targeted therapies Need for treatments that improve blood flow, control vascular inflammation, and preserve limbs

Report Coverage and Strategic Analysis

The report includes Buerger disease patient population forecasts, market size and market share analysis, current treatment practices, therapeutic algorithms, pipeline profiles, drug uptake forecasts, and market attractiveness assessments. Bottom-up forecasting links the addressable patient population with therapy adoption and sales expectations across the 7MM.

Qualitative analysis includes SWOT and conjoint methodologies. Emerging therapies are assessed according to efficacy, safety, tolerability, adverse events, route and frequency of administration, order of entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population. The report also incorporates insights from more than 15 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts to validate epidemiology, prescribing patterns, treatment preferences, accessibility barriers, therapy switching, and anticipated adoption.

Key Report Insights



Buerger disease epidemiology and patient population forecasts through 2036

Historical and projected Buerger disease market size across the 7MM

Current standards of care and evolving treatment algorithms

Pipeline analysis and emerging drug profiles

Therapy uptake, peak patient share, and revenue forecasts

Regional pricing, reimbursement, and market access trends

Competitive intelligence, SWOT analysis, and conjoint assessment

Patient burden, unmet needs, and treatment addressable market Strategic opportunities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

The analysis is designed to support clinical development, portfolio planning, market entry, pricing, reimbursement, and launch strategy. It enables stakeholders to assess the evolving Buerger disease market, identify high-value opportunities, evaluate emerging competitors, and understand the factors expected to shape therapy adoption across the United States, Europe, and Japan through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Buerger Disease

6. Buerger Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of Buerger Disease By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2026

6.3. Market Share of Buerger Disease By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Buerger Disease

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Signs And Symptoms

7.4. Diagnosis

7.4.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.4.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.5. Treatment and Management

7.5.1. Treatment Algorithm

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Buerger Disease

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Buerger Disease in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Buerger Disease in the United States

8.4.2. Gender-specific Cases of Buerger Disease in the United States

8.4.3. Age-specific Cases of Buerger Disease in the United States

8.4.4. Treated Cases of Buerger Disease in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Buerger Disease in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Gender-specific Cases of Buerger Disease in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Age-specific Cases of Buerger Disease in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Treated Cases of Buerger Disease in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Buerger Disease in Japan

8.6.2. Gender-specific Cases of Buerger Disease in Japan

8.6.3. Age-specific Cases of Buerger Disease in Japan

8.6.4. Treated Cases of Buerger Disease in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Buerger Disease

10. Buerger Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Outlook of Buerger Disease

10.3. Conjoint Analysis of Buerger Disease

10.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

10.4.1. Cost Assumptions

10.4.2. Pricing Trends

10.4.3. Analogue Assessment

10.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

10.5. Total Market Size of Buerger Disease in the 7MM

10.6. The United States

10.6.1. Total Market Size of Buerger Disease in the United States

10.6.2. Market Size of Buerger Disease by Therapies in the United States

10.7. EU4 and the UK

10.7.1. Total Market Size of Buerger Disease in EU4 and the UK

10.7.2. Market Size of Buerger Disease by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

10.8. Japan

10.8.1. Total Market Size of Buerger Disease in Japan

10.8.2. Market Size of Buerger Disease by Therapies in Japan

11. Unmet Needs of Buerger Disease

12. SWOT Analysis of Buerger Disease

13. KOL Views of Buerger Disease

13.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Buerger Disease

14.1. The United States

14.2. EU4 and the UK

14.2.1. Germany

14.2.2. France

14.2.3. Italy

14.2.4. Spain

14.2.5. United Kingdom

14.3. Japan

14.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

14.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Buerger Disease Therapies

15. Appendix

15.1. Bibliography

15.2. Report Methodology

16. Analyst's Capabilities

17. Disclaimer

18. About the Publisher

List of Tables [35]

List of Figures [35]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Antidote Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit

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