'God, I Don't Know What To Do Next.' Dr. Brandie Wolsefer Releases New Inspirational Devotional

New Book Release by Dr. Brandie Wolsefer

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An unflinching path through anxiety, built on one foundation: God's Word. A 21-day devotional

- Dr. Brandie WolseferSPRINGFIELD, LA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Brandie Wolsefer Releases Inspiring New Faith-Based Book, What Do I Do Next?Walk By Faith Publishing is proud to highlight author, Dr. Brandie Wolsefer and her latest solo book release, What Do I Do Next?. Drawing from her background in business, finance, and education, Dr. Wolsefer blends academic expertise with a deeply personal spiritual journey to offer readers a powerful path toward healing and spiritual warfare.What Do I Do Next? serves as a candid testimony and guide for navigating life's most challenging trials. In the book, Dr. Wolsefer opens up about personal hardships-including overcoming intense anxiety, depersonalization, traumatic events, and marital struggles-to demonstrate that pain can have purpose through faith. Rather than dwelling on past suffering, the book emphasizes the power of God's Word, putting on the "mind of Christ," and standing on God's promises to overcome adversity.What Do I Do Next? Include:- Overcoming Anxiety and Spiritual Attacks: Dr. Wolsefer shares practical spiritual tools and biblical scripture strategies used to fight mental and emotional distress.- Finding True Healing: A transparent look at personal trials, emphasizing that complete healing comes through a relationship with God rather than self-reliance.- The Power of Forgiveness: Insights on finding peace and moving forward, even in instances where an apology is never received.- Putting on the Mind of Christ: A focus on Chapter 21, which provides actionable guidance on connecting one's personal journey to spiritual triumph."You are not alone in what you're going through," says Dr. Wolsefer. "There is something on the other side. If you continue to search, get into the Bible, and use scripture to combat your struggles, life is more beautiful on the other side than you can imagine."Following this release, Dr. Wolsefer is already preparing her next project-a book focusing on transitioning from betrayal to forgiveness-as well as expanding her entrepreneurial endeavors.Availability:What Do I Do Next? officially releases on October 1st. Readers can order their copies through the author's official website BrandieWolsefer or via Walk By Faith Publishing . It will also be available on Lulu, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers.About Dr. Brandie Wolsefer:Dr. Brandie Wolsefer is an author, business owner, entrepreneur, adjunct professor, wife, and mother of four. With degrees in business and finance, including an MBA and a PhD, she combines academic knowledge with a passion for ministry, writing, and encouraging others to walk by faith.

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'God, I Don't Know What To Do Next.' Dr. Brandie Wolsefer Releases New Inspirational Devotional News Provided By Walk By Faith Worldwide October 01, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion



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