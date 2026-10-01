Huntress Accelerates European Expansion Through New ALSO Partnership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pan-European partnership opens more pathways for VARs and MSPs across 31 countries to adopt and scale Huntress

- Kevin Hallmark, Head of Global Distribution at HuntressCOLUMBIA, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Huntress, the global cybersecurity company protecting more than 270,000 businesses, today announced a new partnership with ALSO, significantly expanding its distribution reach across Europe. Through ALSO's pan-European network, Huntress will expand access to the Huntress Agentic Security Platform across 31 countries and strengthen the company's growing EMEA channel ecosystem.The partnership marks another step in Huntress' international growth, creating more paths for European value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs) to seamlessly adopt and scale the Huntress Agentic Security Platform. The platform combines layered protection across endpoints, identities, logs, security posture, and employee behavior with Huntress' 24/7 AI-centric Security Operations Center (SOC).Through ALSO's pan-European network and the ALSO Cloud Marketplace, partners will gain access to Huntress through an established distribution route supported by local market expertise and partner enablement, while continuing to deliver the trusted Huntress experience, support, and outcomes their customers expect. ALSO's established Microsoft practice will also give partners a natural path to drive more value from existing Microsoft investments by layering Huntress' managed security capabilities across customer environments they already use. In the United Kingdom, Westcoast Cloud, part of the ALSO ecosystem, will provide dedicated local execution and channel reach, helping Huntress scale its regional presence while maintaining the relationships, expertise, and support partners expect locally.“Europe continues to be an important growth market for Huntress, and scaling effectively means giving more partners the tools, support, and access they need to protect more businesses in their local markets,” said Kevin Hallmark, Head of Global Distribution at Huntress.“ALSO gives us the combination of European scale and local market expertise we need to reach more partners without compromising the regional support and relationships businesses deserve.”Huntress will be made available through the ALSO Cloud Marketplace (ACMP), removing friction for partners to access capabilities that simplify quoting, ordering, API-driven provisioning, subscription management, billing, usage visibility, and renewals. The ALSO Cloud Marketplace will provide partners with an established platform to access and manage Huntress solutions. Its support for subscription and consumption models will give partners the flexibility to package and scale their Huntress offerings according to their customers' needs and their own business models.“Huntress gives our partners a stronger way to strengthen their managed security offering and build scalable services for their customers,” said Ana Sánchez, Group Sales Lead Cybersecurity at ALSO.“By combining Huntress' security capabilities with ALSO's local market expertise, partner enablement and digital platforms, we can help VARs and MSPs across Europe expand their cybersecurity business.”The partnership builds on Huntress' continued investment in its international channel ecosystem, which now spans more than 100 countries, with a rapidly growing presence across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa, supported by regional teams and strategic distribution relationships.About ALSOALSO Holding AG (ALSN) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe's largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise of the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at .Contact:Rebecca Halards...About HuntressHuntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform unleashes end-to-end protection in the age of AI. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Awareness Training (SAT), and Security Posture Management, the Huntress Agentic Security Platform is targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.Its 24/7 AI-centric Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.Currently safeguarding more than 5 million endpoints and 15 million identities, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Learn more at and follow Huntress on X, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.Contact:...

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Huntress Accelerates European Expansion Through New ALSO Partnership News Provided By Eskenzi PR October 01, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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