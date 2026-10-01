Surgeon & Associates Names Hillary Rumppe Chief Executive Officer

Hillary Rumppe, Chief Executive Officer of Surgeon & Associates, Inc.

Hillary Rumppe will assume the role October 1, bringing more than two decades of leadership and operational experience to the position.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surgeon & Associates, Inc. today announced the appointment of Hillary Rumppe as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026. In her new role, Rumppe will provide executive leadership for Surgeon & Associates and oversee the management and administrative services it provides in support of independently operated affiliated companies.Rumppe brings more than two decades of leadership and operational experience to the position. She will work with the Surgeon & Associates Board and the leadership of each affiliated company to strengthen organizational systems, support accountability and advance long-term strategic priorities.“Hillary has earned the confidence of our leadership team through her sound judgment, strong work ethic and commitment to accountability,” said Fred Surgeon, Founder and President.“She understands our organization, our people and the communities we serve. I believe she is the right person to lead Surgeon & Associates into its next chapter.”“I am honored by the opportunity to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Surgeon & Associates,” Rumppe said.“I look forward to working alongside our directors and team members to build upon the strong foundation that has been established, support the success of the companies we serve and continue creating opportunities for our employees and communities.”The appointment reflects the company's continued commitment to strong leadership, responsible growth and effective support for its affiliated companies. Surgeon will continue serving as Founder and President, focusing on strategic direction, governance and long-term planning.About Surgeon & Associates, Inc.Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Surgeon & Associates, Inc. provides management and administrative services to independently operated affiliated companies across healthcare, residential cleaning, floor care, pest control, agriculture, tourism, hospitality and entertainment. Each affiliated company maintains its own leadership and responsibility for daily operations.For more information, visit .

Frederick Surgeon

Surgeon & Associates, Inc.

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Surgeon & Associates Names Hillary Rumppe Chief Executive Officer News Provided By Surgeon & Associates, Inc. October 01, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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