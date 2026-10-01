The SASE Feature Race Is Over. The AI Operations Race Has Begun.

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Dennis Monner

Markus Ehrenmann, CTO Open Systems

Open Systems launches one platform with three operating models giving enterprises the choice of what they run, what AI runs and what Open Systems runs for them.

- Dennis Monner, CEO Open SystemsZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The first generation of SASE was defined by what vendors could put into the platform. Open Systems believes the next competitive battleground will be AI operations: how much work AI takes on, where humans stay in control and who ultimately owns the outcome.Today, Open Systems is launching a new commercial model built around that shift. Enterprises use one security and networking platform but choose how they want to operate it: themselves, augmented by AI, or fully managed by Open Systems. As requirements change, they can move between operating models without replacing the underlying technology or changing provider.One platform. Three operating models. One vendor accountable for the outcome.FROM SASE FEATURES TO AI OPERATIONSSASE has spent years consolidating networking and security capabilities into increasingly unified platforms. As the market matures, the operational question is becoming more important: how can enterprises run increasingly complex security environments without continually adding operational overhead? Gartner describes the SASE platform market as maturing and has separately highlighted automation as a way to reduce the operational overhead of SASE deployments.“SASE spent years becoming a product category. Now it has to become an operating model,” said Dennis Monner, CEO of Open Systems.“Customers don't need another feature checklist. They need to decide who actually does the work: their team, AI or us. We've built one platform that lets them make that choice and change it when their needs change.”ONE PLATFORM. THREE WAYS TO RUN IT.Open Systems now structures its offering around three operating models:1) Self-serve Platform - You run it. Enterprises operate the Open Systems platform themselves, via the portal and public API. The model is currently rolling out.2) AIOps - AI runs it with you. Customer and AI operate together through Lucy and the AI Matrix. AI performs defined operational work within bounded autonomy – propose, approve, act – with a human in the loop. The model is currently rolling out.3) Mission Control - We run it for you. Open Systems combines the same platform and AI capabilities with 24/7 operations and Level-3 engineering expertise. Mission Control is live and available in three levels: Essential, Premium and Elite.The underlying platform remains the same across all three models, allowing customers to change the level of operational responsibility without migrating to another security stack or provider.AI CREATES A THIRD OPTIONTraditionally, enterprises faced a binary choice: operate security themselves or outsource it. AI creates a third option. At Open Systems, AI can increasingly analyze, diagnose and propose or initiate actions within defined boundaries. Customers and Open Systems engineers retain approval where required, actions remain traceable, and Level-3 experts remain accountable for critical decisions.“The goal is not maximum autonomy,” said Markus Ehrenmann, CTO of Open Systems.“We want AI to take more operational work off security teams' hands, but autonomy has to be earned. Guardrails first, autonomy second.”The model builds on Open Systems' AI Matrix, introduced in September 2026, and 35 years of operational experience across enterprise networks and security environments. The platform stays. The operating model changes.From October 1, Open Systems is introducing its new portfolio and commercial model. Mission Control is live, while the Self-serve Platform and AIOps operating models are rolling out. Open Systems will showcase the new operating model and its latest AI capabilities at it-sa Expo&Congress in Nuremberg, October 27–29, 2026.About Open SystemsOpen Systems combines secure access and networking with an AI-powered operating model for enterprise security. Its platform unifies SSE capabilities including ZTNA, SWG, CASB and FWaaS with SD-WAN, end-to-end connectivity, unified policy management and advanced analytics in a single architecture. Customers can operate the platform themselves, augment their teams with AI, or have Open Systems run it end to end with Level-3 accountability.Founded in Switzerland in 1990 and part of Swiss Post since 2024, Open Systems generates more than USD 100 million in annual revenue and supports global enterprise customers operating in more than 180 countries.AI-run. Human-backed. Sovereign by design.

Barbara Jaeggi

Open Systems

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The SASE Feature Race Is Over. The AI Operations Race Has Begun. News Provided By Open Systems October 01, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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