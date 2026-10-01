ENVI Paje: Becomes The First Property In Zanzibar To Offer Regenerative Therapies

The Sanctuary offers hyperbaric oxygen, red light therapy, PEMF and cold immersion on Paje Beach

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ENVI Paje, the barefoot luxury and wellness lodge set on the powder-white sands of Paje Beach, is the first property in Zanzibar to offer regenerative therapies, bringing hyperbaric oxygen, red light, PEMF and cold immersion to the island's south east coast.ENVI Paje offers these therapies within The Sanctuary, the lodge's spa and recovery lab, guided by AFYA, the property's own wellbeing philosophy - a curated approach that blends African botanical wisdom with modern technology and science-based results. The Sanctuary holds four treatment rooms (two intimate singles and two expansive double suites with jacuzzi), a dedicated manicure and pedicure room, and the recovery lab itself.Each therapy in the recovery lab does a different job. Hyperbaric oxygen delivers oxygen under pressure to accelerate healing and reduce inflammation. Red light therapy supports the body's natural repair and PEMF works at cellular level. ENVI Paje also offers a wellness capsule, combining infrared heat with vibrating massage to aid recovery and relaxation, ease muscle tension and support circulation. A sauna and cold plunge complete the line-up.Alongside the technology, The Sanctuary's signature treatments are built on what the island provides - baobab, coconut, lemongrass, clove and sea salt, with seaweed harvested from the shores at Paje. Guests are met with a ritual on arrival and another on departure, and the days between follow the island's own rhythm, from yoga at first light to training on the outdoor jungle gym and sound healing as the sun drops.Guests staying longer can book one of four wellness retreats, from five nights upwards: Rebalance, Recharge, Restore and Island Energy. Each pairs the recovery therapies with daily movement, bespoke massages, private mindfulness sessions and the botanical treatments, and each is shaped around a different purpose, from renewing body and skin to ocean adventure and cultural immersion."Zanzibar has a long tradition of healing through its plants and its spices," says Celine Vadam, Director of Wellbeing, ENVI Lodges. "We are proud to be the first on the island to offer regenerative therapies, which let us support our guests' recovery directly and measure it. The same thinking carries through to the table, with morning shots, local twists on popular healthy drinks such as the moringa latte, seasonal island cooking and a full vegan menu."This October, ENVI Paje puts its full range of wellness offerings on display, hosting The Limitless Human Residency from 29 October to 2 November. The five-day, four-night programme is built on the SDRT methodology - strain, defend, recover and thrive - developed by Elie Abirached, Longevity Specialist and Human Performance Expert. Guests begin with bloodwork and a private consultation before they arrive, then move through four nights of diagnostics, functional movement, nervous-system regulation and recovery drawing on The Sanctuary's own technologies, leaving with a personalised protocol and follow-ups at 30, 60 and 90 days.The Sanctuary is open to every guest staying at ENVI Paje, with treatments booked individually or built into a retreat, so recovery can be part of any stay. For an island long known for its spices and its shoreline, this marks the start of a different reason to travel to Zanzibar.For more information about ENVI Paje, follow @envipaje or to book your stay, please visit(ends)Press Kit:For editorial use, you can find The Sanctuary and wellness imagery here:And the full ENVI Paje press kit here:PR Contact:Gemma L'AppannaFounder and CEO, L'Atelier ConsultingEmail:...Phone: +971 555163914About ENVI LodgesENVI Lodges is a wellbeing-driven outdoor hospitality brand, managing immersive natural retreats that restore guests through their connection to the environment. ENVI's lodges comprise individual units, villas, safari tents and pods, designed to immerse guests directly in the landscape. The brand's approach to wellbeing adapts to what that landscape offers. The principle stays constant: restoration comes from nature itself. This is supported by ENVI's seven sustainability pillars, which govern everything from the mindful use of resources to support for local communities and the enhancement of biodiversity, ensuring that guest wellbeing and ecosystem health are treated as one system. ENVI's approach to wellbeing is holistic and alternative, found through immersion, stillness, and a deep sense of place. With upcoming openings planned for 2027 across Saudi Arabia and Oman, ENVI Lodges continues to expand its footprint in extraordinary natural landscapes.

Gemma LAppanna

L'Atelier Public Relations

71555163914

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ENVI Paje: Becomes the First Property in Zanzibar to Offer Regenerative Therapies News Provided By L'Atelier Public Relations October 01, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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