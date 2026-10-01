Manipulated Evidence...Baseless Allegations: JMM Spokesperson Manoj Pandey On Charges Against CM Soren

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 1 (IANS) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the allegations against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren are baseless and that the evidence presented in court is manipulated.

A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Wednesday formally framed charges against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi's Bargain circle.

Reacting to this, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey told IANS, "The evidence presented by the constitutional investigative agency to the court is manipulated.”

Pandey said that the trial is based on false evidence.“This has happened on that basis,” he said.

“There will be a trial, arguments will be heard, and if there is any other evidence, it will be presented, and witnesses will be brought," he said.

Pandey assured that the court's verdict will be in Soren's favour as he is innocent.“The court's verdict will come in our favour. He is completely innocent, and these allegations are baseless,” he said.

“Since the land in question is non-transferable and non-saleable, how could we have acquired that land?" he asked.

A total of 17 people have been named as accused in the case after an ED investigation. Charges had already been framed against the remaining 16 accused in different phases, while the process concerning Soren was completed on Wednesday.

The case is related to the alleged fraudulent acquisition and laundering of proceeds connected to 8.86 acres of land in the Bargain circle area of Ranchi.

During the investigation, the ED examined alleged manipulation of land ownership and revenue records, as well as issues related to the purported illegal occupation of the land.

The prosecution before the Special PMLA Court is based on the findings and allegations made by the ED.

Before the framing of charges, Soren had approached the Jharkhand High Court seeking a stay on the proceedings before the trial court. He challenged a September 21 order of the Special PMLA Court through a criminal writ petition, arguing that the process of framing charges should not move forward until the ED completed its investigation.

The High Court declined to grant any immediate relief to the Chief Minister and directed the ED to file a supplementary affidavit and provide a copy to the parties concerned.

The next hearing has been scheduled for October 28. During the proceedings, legal questions were also raised regarding the maintainability of the writ petition, with the ED lodging objections on that ground.

With charges now framed against Soren, the judicial process has entered the trial phase. The prosecution will subsequently begin presenting evidence and examining witnesses before the court.

–IANS

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