Raghav Chadha Hails Parineeti Chopra's Performance In 'Shaque': 'You Completely Lived Anvita'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Raghav Chadha recently praised his wife and actress Parineeti Chopra for her performance in the Netflix thriller“Shaque: Trust No One.”

The politician shared his thoughts on the series, saying its suspense kept him hooked until the very end. In a social media post, Raghav said the story kept making him question what he thought he knew and admitted that he was eager to find out who was behind the kidnapping. He also recalled attending the premiere with close friends and family.

"Shaque had me hooked till the very end. The suspense keeps building, every episode makes you question what you think you know. By the end I only wanted one answer. Who was the kidnapper? The premiere felt even more special with our closest friends and family there with us,” he wrote.

Praising Parineeti's performance as Anvita, he wrote,“@parineetichopra, you completely lived Anvita.” He added that,“Proud husband aside,” he found the series to be a“genuinely gripping, nail biting watch.”

“The whole cast really pulls you into the story, and @parineetichopra, you completely lived Anvita. Proud husband aside, this is a genuinely gripping, nail biting watch. Go watch Shaque on Netflix now!.”

“Shaque: Trust No One” stars Parineeti Chopra alongside Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni and Sumeet Vyas. The seven-episode mystery thriller revolves around a mother's search for her daughter after the child goes missing. The series began streaming on Netflix on September 24.

Parineeti Chopra had recently opened up about shooting for her OTT debut“Shaque” while she was pregnant. Speaking at the trailer launch, she shared why she and her husband, Raghav Chadha, felt grateful that she was expecting their baby while working on the project. The 'Kesari' actress had revealed that she discovered her pregnancy after the shoot had already begun.

Parineeti said,“Raghav and I always joke about this, that thank God I was pregnant on this project with these makers and not on any other film with any other makers. Because we didn't know beforehand. We found out once the shoot had already begun. And that pressure of professionalism comes into play. You know, you don't want your project to get impacted. So, like I said, it was God's saying that it was Sid, Rensil sir and Sapna who were the makers here.”