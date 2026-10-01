'Salute To Captain Smit For His Exceptional Courage': RSS Praises Indian Pilot For Averting Major Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh took to social media on Thursday and praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery in the cockpit and for saving more than 170 lives even after being grievously wounded.

“Salute to Captain Smit Machchhar for his exceptional courage. His actions went beyond the call of duty, helping protect 170+ lives. He is a real HERO and the entire country is proud of him for his bravery and timely action. Wishing him speedy and total recovery,” the post on platform 'X' read.

The post was signed by Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar.

The Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073 was attacked by his co-pilot but continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew, which led to the aircraft being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. He was seriously injured after helping avert a major mid-air crisis.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, has brought glory to India, and the world is proud of him.

PM Modi said that the pilot demonstrated remarkable patience and courage during the entire incident and saved several lives. He also mentioned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Captain Smit Machchhar, stating that he averted a 9/11-style terror attack.

The Prime Minister also spoke with the family members of Captain Smit and lauded his bravery and also stressed that Indian missions are providing all possible assistance to the pilot, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city in northwest Saudi Arabia and is receiving necessary medical treatment.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "In the incident that occurred yesterday, Captain Smit of India demonstrated remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage; indeed, as the Prime Minister of Israel stated today, an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy."

"Captain Smit's bravery fills every Indian with pride. Today, I also spoke to his father, Bhupender Bhai, his mother, Geeta Behen, and his wife, Sonal. He is undergoing treatment, and the entire world is proud of him today," he said.

The Prime Minister further urged the countrymen to pray for Captain Smit's speedy recovery.

"I urge my fellow citizens to pray for Smit's long and healthy life, and to salute Smit, who has brought glory to India," he added.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was awaiting a detailed update on the pilot's health and was in touch with his family.

The mission assured them it would extend all possible assistance in coordination with Saudi authorities.

–IANS

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