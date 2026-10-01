'Won't Stop Talking To Men': Greater Noida Man Accuses Wife In Video Before Suicide

A 25-year-old delivery worker died by suicide at his rented home in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area, after allegedly recording a video in which he accused his wife of mentally harassing him. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Singh, a native of Kanpur Dehat. He was living in Greater Noida and working as an online delivery worker. Police said the video recorded by Ajay before his death has been taken into the investigation. The allegations made against his wife are also being examined, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

Man records video before death

According to the information available, Ajay and his wife had a love marriage. The couple got married in a court on February 9 and had been living together in a rented house in the Bisrakh police station area.

In the video, Ajay alleged that his wife continued speaking to other men over the phone after their marriage. He claimed that he came to know about the conversations after checking her call history.

Ajay further alleged that he had asked his wife not to speak to other men, following which arguments between the couple increased. He also accused her of abusing him during their disputes. In his video allegedly before suicide, Ajay said he was taking the extreme step because he was troubled by the situation. He blamed his wife for his death.

"मैं अपनी बीवी से परेशान होकर सुसाइड करने जा रहा हूं"नोएडा, यूपी में 25 साल के डिलीवरी बॉय अजय सिंह ने फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। 9 फरवरी को कोर्ट मैरिज हुई थी। अजय का दावा है कि बीवी की जब कॉल हिस्ट्री चेक की तो वो कई लड़कों से बात करती मिली। उसे कई दफा समझाया, लेकिन नहीं मानी।... twitter/Vc4ldK3ROs

- Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) September 30, 2026

One more Man ended his life while Delhi Girls were raising their voice against patriarchy. 25 years old delivery boy Ajay Singh from Kanpur ended his life in Noida because of torture and infidelity of his wife. There is no Law in our country that can protect the life and dignity... twitter/eCrsDtRcR1

- NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) September 30, 2026

Wife had gone to her parental home

According to a report by Aaj Tak, Ajay's wife had gone to her parental home in Unnao about a week before the incident. The circumstances surrounding the couple's dispute. Police are examining the video along with other available evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Bisrakh police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. The body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination. Bisrakh Station House Officer Ranjit Singh said the family had been informed about Ajay's death and that an investigation was underway.

Police said further action would be taken based on the complaint received from the family and the findings of the investigation.

Allegations against wife yet to be verified

At present, the allegations against Ajay's wife are based on the video recorded by him before his death. Police have not confirmed the claims.

The investigation will determine the nature of the marital dispute and whether any other circumstances contributed to Ajay's death.

Ajay had moved to Greater Noida from Kanpur Dehat for work and was living there with his wife. Police said the matter remains under investigation and that any action against anyone involved will depend on the evidence collected during the probe.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)