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Putin Says Russia Will Not Seek Handouts Abroad

Putin Says Russia Will Not Seek Handouts Abroad


2026-10-01 04:13:08
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin says Moscow will not go around the world seeking financial assistance, as he calls on lawmakers to support further economic development.

Speaking at the opening session of the newly elected State Duma in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin urges parliamentarians to coordinate closely with the government and establish the legislation needed to advance the Russian economy.

“Russia, unlike some others — we will not point fingers — cannot run around the world humiliatingly begging for handouts with an outstretched hand,” he said, in an apparent reference to Ukraine.

Putin also describes Russia’s financial system and economy as stable, while warning officials against making errors as they address economic challenges.

“Russia’s financial system and economy feel confident. The main thing is not to make any mistakes and to approach the resolution of tasks in these extremely important areas responsibly,” he said.

Ukraine continues to depend significantly on international financial assistance to support its wartime budget and military requirements.

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