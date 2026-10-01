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US Private Sector Adds Jobs Above Expectations
(MENAFN) US private-sector employment rises by 90,000 in September, surpassing market forecasts and marking a stronger increase than the previous month, according to payroll data released Wednesday.
The September gain exceeds the expected increase of 68,000 and represents an acceleration from August, when the revised figure shows an addition of 36,000 jobs.
Service-related businesses account for 59,000 of the new positions, while industries producing goods add another 31,000 jobs.
Education and health services lead the employment gains with 55,000 new jobs. Leisure and hospitality follows with an increase of 22,000 positions.
Manufacturing employment grows by 17,000, while the construction sector adds 15,000 jobs.
Several industries record declines. Financial activities lose 16,000 positions, professional and business services shed 11,000, and natural resources and mining employment falls by 1,000 jobs.
The Northeast records the largest regional increase, contributing 56,000 additional positions during the month.
Businesses with between 50 and 499 employees account for 54,000 of the newly added jobs, making them the largest contributor among the reported company-size categories.
Annual base pay growth reaches 3.2%, while gross pay increases 4.7%, according to the report.
The September gain exceeds the expected increase of 68,000 and represents an acceleration from August, when the revised figure shows an addition of 36,000 jobs.
Service-related businesses account for 59,000 of the new positions, while industries producing goods add another 31,000 jobs.
Education and health services lead the employment gains with 55,000 new jobs. Leisure and hospitality follows with an increase of 22,000 positions.
Manufacturing employment grows by 17,000, while the construction sector adds 15,000 jobs.
Several industries record declines. Financial activities lose 16,000 positions, professional and business services shed 11,000, and natural resources and mining employment falls by 1,000 jobs.
The Northeast records the largest regional increase, contributing 56,000 additional positions during the month.
Businesses with between 50 and 499 employees account for 54,000 of the newly added jobs, making them the largest contributor among the reported company-size categories.
Annual base pay growth reaches 3.2%, while gross pay increases 4.7%, according to the report.
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