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Afghanistan Gold Mine Collapse Traps at Least Ten Miners
(MENAFN) At least 10 miners are trapped underground after a tunnel gives way at a gold mine in northern Afghanistan’s Takhar province, according to reports.
The collapse takes place in the Samti area of Chah Ab district while the workers are carrying out mining operations below ground. Provincial police officials confirm that the incident has prompted an emergency response.
Rescue teams and local authorities are sent to the mine after the tunnel collapses, with officials moving quickly to coordinate efforts to reach the trapped workers.
Takhar Governor Samiullah Hizbullah and provincial police chief Musa Kalim Abul Nasr also travel to the site to monitor the rescue operation and oversee the response.
Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the miners have suffered injuries or provided information about what caused the tunnel to collapse.
Takhar is a mountainous province along the Tajikistan border and is known for its gold deposits, with mining operations active in several areas, including Chah Ab district.
The collapse takes place in the Samti area of Chah Ab district while the workers are carrying out mining operations below ground. Provincial police officials confirm that the incident has prompted an emergency response.
Rescue teams and local authorities are sent to the mine after the tunnel collapses, with officials moving quickly to coordinate efforts to reach the trapped workers.
Takhar Governor Samiullah Hizbullah and provincial police chief Musa Kalim Abul Nasr also travel to the site to monitor the rescue operation and oversee the response.
Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the miners have suffered injuries or provided information about what caused the tunnel to collapse.
Takhar is a mountainous province along the Tajikistan border and is known for its gold deposits, with mining operations active in several areas, including Chah Ab district.
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