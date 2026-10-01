MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu to showcase technologies for a resilient society at CEATEC 2026

KAWASAKI, Japan, October 1, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced its participation in CEATEC 2026, to be held from October 13 to October 16, 2026, at Makuhari Messe (Chiba Prefecture, Japan). Fujitsu will showcase its initiatives aimed at realizing a resilient society through advanced technologies such as AI and digital twins. At the event, Fujitsu booth, with the cooperation of Toho Co., Ltd., visitors will be able to intuitively experience Fujitsu's technologies that support responses to societal challenges like disasters through an interactive exhibit featuring Godzilla [1].

Under the theme "Challenge uncertainty, master resilience," the Fujitsu booth will present initiatives for realizing a safe and secure society through human-technology collaboration, based on a scenario simulating evacuation guidance during a disaster. Additionally, the booth will feature an exhibit utilizing skeleton recognition AI, which digitizes human movement and is part of the Fujitsu Uvance [2] offering "AI Technologies and Solutions," allowing visitors to experience technologies that enhance human capabilities and improve well-being.







Highlights of the Exhibition:

1. Digital rehearsal simulating a Godzilla attack to support disaster response planning

This exhibit uses Godzilla as a metaphor for natural disasters, allowing visitors to experience a digital rehearsal that simulates evacuation guidance in response to a Godzilla attack using a Social Digital Twin [3]. In this exhibit, visitors can experience a digital rehearsal that realistically reproduces the behavior of people, objects, and events in a digital environment before measures are implemented in the physical world, and supports decision-making by evaluating their effects and impacts from multiple perspectives. By experiencing the digital rehearsal firsthand, visitors can gain an intuitive understanding of how Social Digital Twin can support disaster preparedness and response.

The digital rehearsal is set in the bustling area around Kawasaki Station during "KAWASAKI FESTIVAL," a multidisciplinary urban festival. Assuming Godzilla lands from Tokyo Bay and reaches the area in about 60 minutes later, the Social Digital Twin simulates the highly complex and unpredictable challenge of evacuating a large number of people, including festival participants, to a safe location, thereby supporting disaster response planning.

2. GODZILLA in MOTION: An interactive exhibit using skeleton recognition AI to digitize human movement

This interactive exhibit utilizes skeleton recognition AI, a technology increasingly applied in various fields such as sports, entertainment, manufacturing, education, and healthcare. Through interactive content that responds to their movements and allows them to take on the role of Godzilla, a character familiar to people across generations, visitors can experience how skeleton recognition technology digitizes human movement in real time.

In addition, Fujitsu will present two technology exhibits related to marine and space fields at the exhibition organized by the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the organizer of CEATEC.

- At the "Ocean Digital Society Pavilion" [4], Fujitsu will introduce its ocean digital twin technology, which uses ocean and river observation data to digitize otherwise invisible underwater conditions and support decision-making related to the use and management of aquatic environments.

- At the "Space Co-creation Pavilion" [5], Fujitsu will present its efforts to support prompt decision-making by combining onboard satellite AI with maritime ground stations to rapidly deliver observation data to the field.

CEATEC 2026 Event Overview:

- Dates: October 13 (Tuesday) – October 16 (Friday), 2026, 10:00 – 17:00 JST

- Venue: Fujitsu Booth will be at Hall 6 in Makuhari Messe 2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture

[1] Godzilla:

TM & © TOHO

[2] Uvance:

A business model committed to realizing customer transformation and creating social value in an era where AI reshapes the world.

[3] Social Digital Twin:

A group of technologies that reproduces the activities of people, objects, and the economy and society as a whole in a digital (virtual) world based on real-world data, enabling the understanding of social realities and mechanisms of problem occurrence, and supporting the formulation of measures to solve diverse and complex issues.

[4] Ocean Digital Society Pavilion:

The exhibition location differs from the Fujitsu booth and will be in Hall 8.

[5] Space Co-creation Pavilion:

The exhibition location differs from the Fujitsu booth and will be in Hall 5.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

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Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], Smart Cities