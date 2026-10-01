Afghanistan, Belarus Discuss Expanding Cooperation In Pharmaceutical Production

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says Minister Mullah Noor Jalal Jalali visited a state-owned pharmaceutical factory during his trip to Belarus and held talks with officials on expanding cooperation in pharmaceutical production.

According to a statement from the Afghan MoPH, Jalali visited the state-owned Belmedpreparaty pharmaceutical factory, where the deputy minister of health of Belarus was also present.

The statement said information was shared during the visit on pharmaceutical production processes, quality assurance standards and the exchange of technical expertise in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The two sides also discussed expanding cooperation between Afghanistan and Belarus in the pharmaceutical production sector.

The public health minister said his ministry attaches particular importance to expanding cooperation with reputable and professional institutions to improve the quality of medicines, meet the country's pharmaceutical needs and strengthen domestic production.

Meanwhile, Belarus's deputy health minister and officials of the pharmaceutical factory pledged cooperation with Afghanistan in pharmaceutical production, quality control and the sharing of technical expertise.

The statement said the two sides, at the end of the meeting, stressed the continuation of joint cooperation in pharmaceutical production, quality assurance, exchange of technical expertise and the expansion of cooperation in the sector.

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