8 Civilians Martyred, 7 Injured In Pakistani Airstrikes On Kunar, Helmand
A source in the MoI told Pajhwok that at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Pakistani military regime bombed a house in Chogam village of Shultan district in Kunar province.
According to the ministry, four injured people have so far been transferred to hospital: one man, two women and one girl.
The source added:“Four people have been martyred: two men and one girl, while only the legs of another child have been found. The gender of the child has not yet been determined.”
He said one child is still missing and that rescue operations are continuing.
He added:“As the brutal mercenary Pakistani regime continues its atrocities, heavy bombardments were also carried out last night against civilian homes in Garmsher district of Helmand. So far, four people have been martyred and three others injured.”
He said the final details regarding additional casualties and injuries would be shared later.
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