Elon Musk To Help Lead Study On Future Warfare: Pentagon

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced major changes to the US military, including the creation of a new drone command and a 20 percent reduction in the number of generals and admirals.

Hegseth made the announcements on Wednesday during his“State of the Force” address to junior officers and enlisted leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia.

He said the Pentagon would also launch an initiative to study the future of warfare, to be led in part by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

The initiative will focus on identifying and developing weapons and systems that future US forces may require. Hegseth said the US must prepare for future battlefields ranging from underground environments to areas beyond the Moon.

He also announced plans to establish an Office of Religious Affairs and build a new military base, the first such project in 40 years.

Hegseth said the Defense Department would create a new four-star command to expand its autonomous and robotic capabilities, arguing that the pace of change in warfare has outstripped existing systems.

He also ordered a 20 percent reduction in the number of generals and admirals in the US armed forces, with the process expected to be completed by January 1, 2027.

The speech comes as the US military is involved in operations in several regions. Hegseth has also pursued changes within the military, including rolling back diversity programs, reviewing ground combat units with female troops and introducing a screening program for“testosterone deficiency” among male personnel.

sa