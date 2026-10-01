3 Brothers Die Of Suffocation In Water Well In Herat
According to a statement from the directorate, Qari Hudhaifa, head of the provincial Natural Disaster Preparedness Department, said the brothers had entered a well about 8 to 10 meters deep while carrying out agricultural work and trying to draw water.
He said they died after losing consciousness due to a lack of oxygen inside the well.
Herat's Natural Disaster Preparedness officials urged residents to observe safety precautions when entering wells, canals and other confined spaces and to ensure adequate oxygen and safe conditions before entering such places.
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