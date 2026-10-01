Swedish Armed Forces Extends Cooperation With Savox Through Multi-Year Lifecycle Support Agreement

MENAFN - Industrial News Service)

/INS. Espoo, Finland, 1 October 2026

Savox Communications has signed a multi-year lifecycle support agreement covering the Savox IMP Intercom System used by the Swedish Armed Forces. The agreement includes spare parts, repair services and development activities to support the long-term availability, performance and maintainability of the installed communication systems.

The agreement highlights the growing importance of lifecycle management in modern defense programmes, where mission-critical communication systems must remain reliable and operationally effective over extended service lives. The modular design of the Savox IMP Intercom System supports technology upgrades, obsolescence management and future capability development as operational requirements evolve.

"Sustaining operational capability throughout a platform's lifecycle is a critical requirement for defense organizations," says Jerry Kettunen, Chief Executive Officer of Savox Communications.

"This agreement underlines the long-term nature of defense capability development and the importance of lifecycle support in maintaining mission-critical communication systems. By providing repair services, spare parts and continuous development support, Savox helps ensure that communication capabilities remain available, effective and aligned with future operational needs."

The Savox IMP Intercom System is a modular, fully digital intercom and communication platform developed for demanding defense and public safety environments. Its open architecture enables the integration of radios, communications equipment and mission systems while supporting future upgrades without replacing the entire system.

Savox provides lifecycle services including technical support, repair and maintenance, spare parts management, training and future development support to help customers maximize readiness, extend service life and preserve the value of existing investments.



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About Savox:

Savox is a Finnish company operating in the critical communications sector that offers a wide range of communication devices and solutions for global defense, law enforcement, fire and rescue, and industrial markets. The Company has a broad product portfolio covering tactical communication controllers, advanced hearing protection, rugged ICT devices, search and rescue systems, and next-generation intercom and vision solutions. Savox's end customers include, among others, defense forces, law enforcement authorities, fire and rescue organizations, and industrial professionals. The Company's solutions support these customers' safe and effective communication, coordination, and operation, particularly in demanding field conditions. Our revenue in 2025 was EUR 56.1 million.

Jerry KettunenCEO+358 400 44 4615