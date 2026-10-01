Ashghal Delegation Concludes Official Visit To Singapore

A delegation from the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) headed by its president, Engineer Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Meer, and with the participation of several senior officials from Ashghal, concluded an official visit to the Republic of Singapore, aimed at discussing prospects for cooperation and exchange of expertise, and to learn about the latest experiences and technologies in the fields of developing and constructing infrastructure, water treatment and smart buildings.

During the visit, the Ashghal delegation met with a number of senior officials and representatives of Singaporean authorities and institutions specialising in infrastructure, construction, water and transportation sectors, including Singapore's National Water Agency (PUB), the Land Transport Authority (LTA), and the“Enterprise Singapore” Foundation (Enterprise Singapore), Jurong Town Corporation (JTC), and the Buildings and Construction Authority (BCA), along with several major companies working in the fields of construction, infrastructure and relevant technologies.

The meetings explored opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in integrated infrastructure and transportation planning, water treatment and sustainability technologies, project and asset management, and applications of artificial intelligence in road management and smart cities.

The visit programme included several field tours to infrastructure sites and facilities in Singapore, including water treatment plants and monitoring and control rooms, where the delegation was briefed on operational management and performance monitoring, and on mechanisms for using digital systems and operational data to monitor facilities and improve efficiency.

The delegation also learned about the use of the latest technologies and artificial intelligence applications to support monitoring and control operations and improve operational efficiency.

This visit comes within the framework of Ashghal's efforts to strengthen its relations with international institutions, expand horizons of cooperation in areas of common interest, and benefit from leading global expertise and experiences in a way that supports the development of infrastructure projects and public buildings in the State of Qatar according to the highest standards of efficiency, quality and sustainability.

The visit also offered an opportunity to learn more about Singapore's experience in integrated planning and management of projects and facilities, and to discuss the possibility of benefiting from modern solutions and technologies and adapting them to meet the needs of the Authority's projects and future priorities. Field meetings and visits helped strengthen communication between specialists, institutions, and companies in both countries, supporting the exchange of experiences and building new partnerships in innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability.