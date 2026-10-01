Sidra Introduces 2 Specialised Therapies For Children With High-Risk Neuroblastoma

To close Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, Sidra Medicine has marked two significant milestones in paediatric cancer care, following the introduction of two specialised therapies for children with high-risk neuroblastoma.

Sidra Medicine's Pediatric Haematology, Oncology and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) teams have successfully administered naxitamab (Danyelza) for the first time in the GCC, followed by dinutuximab beta (Qarziba) for the first time in Qatar. Both are anti-GD2 monoclonal antibody therapies and are used in the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in a child's nerve tissue – the sympathetic nervous system. The cancer affects babies and young children and almost always develops before the age of 5.

Dr Chiara Cugno, Acting Division Chief of Pediatric Haematology and Oncology at Sidra Medicine, said:“The introduction of these complex therapies involved extensive preparation and collaboration across Sidra Medicine's medical, surgical, nursing, pharmacy, education and wider multidisciplinary teams. This is also a testament to our commitment to continually advance paediatric cancer treatment and care as well as expanding access to specialised therapies for children and families in Qatar.”

The therapies were administered to two patients following stem cell transplantation, marking an important advancement in the specialised treatment options available to children with cancer at Sidra Medicine.

Issa, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at birth, was our first patient in Qatar and the first patient in the GCC to receive naxitamab (Danyelza). The new specialised therapy was part of his treatment regimen at Sidra Medicine, which included a combination of chemotherapy and autologous transplantation.

Issa's father said:“We couldn't have asked for a better team to care for Issa, at a hospital that delivers care of the highest international standards. Thanks to the support we received, we were in turn able to support and celebrate every step and milestone of Issa's journey as a family.”

Issa's father's advice to other parents:“This journey can be long and very difficult. For us, optimism was an important part of going through it. A smile and emotional support for your child are essential for every stage of their treatment. For every parent facing a childhood cancer diagnosis, may Issa's story give you hope and reassurance for each step and every milestone.”

Sidra Medicine Qatar high-risk neuroblastoma therapies