HBKU Engages Stakeholders In Survey On Autism, Developmental Disability Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Building a comprehensive picture of autism diagnostic and intervention facilities across Qatar requires a clear understanding of the services available across the country. Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), convened stakeholders in order to help shape and inform the various phases of the National Survey on Diagnostic and Intervention Services for Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities in Qatar.

Through its partnership with MoPH and engagement with stakeholders, HBKU contributes evidence-based research to support the National Autism Action Plan (NAP). Led by MoPH, this initiative aims to strengthen services, bridge system gaps, and support individuals with ASD and their families through improved healthcare accessibility.

In support of these efforts, the session explained the context and objectives of the mapping exercise, and outlined requirements for participating organisations. Their involvement will help inform the best approach as the survey moves to broad implementation, expected to cover more than 70 healthcare facilities nationwide over six months.

Advisor of the minister of public health and the lead of the autism action plan, Dr. Salma Alkaabi delivered the opening presentation, setting the stage for understanding critical national efforts towards the autism community through the NAP.

She stated,“Every individual with ASD deserves to be seen early, supported fully, and given every chance to reach their potential. This is the very essence of this plan-to drive efforts toward building a more inclusive and supportive system for individuals with ASD and their families, in collaboration with all stakeholders across Qatar.”

The event also included researchers from across HBKU. Dr. Hira Amin from the College of Public Policy (CPP), Sabika Shaban from the College of Islamic Studies (CIS), and Dr. Ghanimeh El-Taweel from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS). Their combined knowledge supports an approach that considers autism and developmental disabilities not only from a health perspective, but also through the lenses of policy, society, inclusion, and national development.

Commenting on the stakeholder meeting, Dr. Amin, Lead Project Investigator, added,“HBKU is bringing together its multidisciplinary research expertise to deepen understanding of autism, strengthen early diagnosis, and support the development of effective interventions. Through this, we are working to establish a comprehensive national database of diagnostic and intervention services, creating a key evidence base to inform policymaking, strengthen planning, and support more coordinated approaches to autism support across Qatar.”

The collaboration forms part of HBKU's growing autism research landscape, with work spanning Qatar, the region and international research networks. The University's portfolio includes research on autism prevalence, diagnosis and intervention, alongside technology-focused work through the A-Sense Centre of Excellence.