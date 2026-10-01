Singapore Ranks 5Th In Global Innovation Index 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Singapore: Singapore ranked fifth among 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2026 released Tuesday, marking the city-state's fourth consecutive year in the global top five.

Singapore also retained its top ranking for innovation inputs, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization. Published annually, the index assesses economies' innovation capabilities and performance using 79 indicators.

Singapore's strong performance in innovation inputs reflects the country's business and innovation environment, including institutions, access to talent and research capabilities, and an ecosystem supporting investment and the development of new ideas, the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday.

The office noted that Singapore also ranked among the top 20 globally for intellectual property receipts and payments as a share of total trade, as well as international patent applications relative to the size of its economy.